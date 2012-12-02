India this week

Hindu devotees gather to offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges during the Karthik Purnima festival on the occasion of Dev Deepawali at Dasasumerghat in Varanasi November 28, 2012. Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Diwali, on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in a tribute to river Ganges by the Hindu devotees of Varanasi. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash