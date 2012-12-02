Edition:
India this week

<p>A contestant rides a home-made disco ball shaped vehicle without an engine down a hill during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Mumbai December 2, 2012. The race is judged on speed, creativity and showmanship, with competitors having to navigate their home-made human powered vehicles on the track in the best time. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Children play with a soccer ball on a dead tree at a park in Kolkata December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A man flies a giant kite at a park in Kolkata December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>London Mayor Boris Johnson (centre R) poses with a bronze replica of a bull during his visit to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>London Mayor Boris Johnson laughs while attending a seminar during his visit to BSE in Mumbai November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A worker dismantles a car inside a second-hand automobile parts market in Kolkata November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A worker welds iron rods at the construction site of a commercial complex in Ahmedabad November 29, 2012. India's economy extended its long slump in the last quarter, with lower-than-expected growth keeping it on track for its worst year in a decade and underscoring the urgency of politically difficult reforms to spur a revival. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A Bharti Airtel advertisement board is installed against the backdrop of company's telecommunication tower in the Kochi November 30, 2012. Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower unit of top phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, is set to raise up to $825 million next month in what would be the country's biggest initial share offering in two years. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

<p>Police officers patrol a Shi'ite Muslim dominated area during a curfew in Srinagar November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Police officers question a Kashmiri woman at a barricade set up during a curfew of an area in Srinagar November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>South Korea's Defence Minister Kim Kwan-jin (C) walks after inspecting a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>South Korea's Defence Minister Kim Kwan-jin (2nd L) inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Roger Waters, singer, songwriter and founding member of Pink Floyd (R), shakes hands with Hardeep Singh Puri, November's President of the U.N. Security Council and U.N. Ambassador from India, before the Special Meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, in observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, at the U.N. headquarters in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

<p>Norway's Telenor chief executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas speaks during a news conference in New Delhi November 29, 2012. Norway's Telenor ASA is focusing on breaking even by the end of 2013 in the six Indian telecommunication zones where it recently won back airwaves, Baksaas said, playing down talks of a deal with a rival in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Policeman wearing riot gear stands guard at a barricade setup during curfew of an area in Srinagar November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Hindu devotees gather to offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges during the Karthik Purnima festival on the occasion of Dev Deepawali at Dasasumerghat in Varanasi November 28, 2012. Dev Deepawali is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Diwali, on the full moon day in the month of Karthik (also known as Karthik Purnima) in a tribute to river Ganges by the Hindu devotees of Varanasi. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu priests hold oil lamps as they perform prayers on the banks of river Ganges during the Karthik Purnima festival on the occasion of Dev Deepawali at Dasasumerghat in Varanasi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A Hindu holy man asks for alms while walking on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man wearing devil horn as he sells toys on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures while speaking during a World Compassion Day event in Mumbai November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Sikh man offers donations as others listen to chants inside a guruduwara on the occasion of the 543rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Srinagar November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Kashmiri Sikh boys listen to chants inside a guruduwara on the occasion of the 543rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, in Srinagar November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A customer walks inside a Mahindra cars showroom in Chandigarh November 26, 2012. The automaker entered into a takeover deal with an Italian private equity fund for 50 percent of British luxury car maker Aston Martin. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal of India (L) greets Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai of Lebanon as they arrive to attend a special audience led by Pope Benedict XVI in Paul VI hall at the Vatican November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>A passenger stands outside the SpiceJet Airlines ticket counter at the domestic airport on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 26, 2012. Struggling carriers Jet Airways India Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd to sell minority stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the talks said. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Tourists are silhouetted against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal hotel, which was one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai November 26, 2012. Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the Mumbai 2008 attacks. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>University students sit near a display of letters as they write letters to health ministry during World Aids Day in Chandigarh December 1, 2012. The students were demanding health insurance coverage for people living with HIV/AIDS, an organiser said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A child suffering from HIV/AIDS wears a mask during an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. Children at the event wore masks in order to protect their identities, as AIDS still carries strong social stigmas in India, organisers said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Children suffering from HIV/AIDS line up to form an AIDS ribbon as they take part in an AIDS awareness campaign to mark World AIDS Day in Mumbai December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People walk near a red ribbon sand sculpture created by Sudarshan Patnaik on the eve of World AIDS Day on a beach in Odisha November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy separates starched sarees left to dry on the roof of a cotton factory in Hyderabad November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

