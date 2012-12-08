Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 8, 2012 | 8:35pm IST

India this week

<p>A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on the interior waters of Dal lake in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on the interior waters of Dal lake in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A Kashmiri boatman rows a boat on the interior waters of Dal lake in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Kite-flying enthusiasts run with a kite in the shape of a traditional Kathakali dancer mask at the international kite festival in New Delhi December 8, 2012. The kite is the largest in India, according to the Limca book of records, which keeps track of various records broken across India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Kite-flying enthusiasts run with a kite in the shape of a traditional Kathakali dancer mask at the international kite festival in New Delhi December 8, 2012. The kite is the largest in India, according to the Limca book of records, which keeps track of various records broken across India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Kite-flying enthusiasts run with a kite in the shape of a traditional Kathakali dancer mask at the international kite festival in New Delhi December 8, 2012. The kite is the largest in India, according to the Limca book of records, which keeps track of various records broken across India. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>An employee from the electricity board works on newly installed overhead power cables ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

An employee from the electricity board works on newly installed overhead power cables ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, December 08, 2012

An employee from the electricity board works on newly installed overhead power cables ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>Labourers use a burning oven to make fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather at a roadside factory in Kolkata December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Labourers use a burning oven to make fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather at a roadside factory in Kolkata December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Labourers use a burning oven to make fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather at a roadside factory in Kolkata December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Supporters of India's ruling Congress party listen to a speech by party chief Sonia Gandhi during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A supporter of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) throws a piece of brick towards policemen during clashes in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A supporter of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) throws a piece of brick towards policemen during clashes in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A supporter of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) throws a piece of brick towards policemen during clashes in Srinagar December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Migratory birds fly above men rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>School children arrive to watch the proceedings of Indian parliament in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

School children arrive to watch the proceedings of Indian parliament in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, December 08, 2012

School children arrive to watch the proceedings of Indian parliament in New Delhi December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A labourer rests on a cold winter morning as others work beside a burning oven to make fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather at a roadside factory in Kolkata December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A labourer rests on a cold winter morning as others work beside a burning oven to make fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather at a roadside factory in Kolkata December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A labourer rests on a cold winter morning as others work beside a burning oven to make fertilizer ingredients out of scrap leather at a roadside factory in Kolkata December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A Kashmiri woman works in her radish field on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri woman works in her radish field on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A Kashmiri woman works in her radish field on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>A woman feeds the migratory birds on the banks of Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A woman feeds the migratory birds on the banks of Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A woman feeds the migratory birds on the banks of Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A Kashmiri vendor holds on to "Kangris" or traditional fire pots to sell at a market in Srinagar December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri vendor holds on to "Kangris" or traditional fire pots to sell at a market in Srinagar December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A Kashmiri vendor holds on to "Kangris" or traditional fire pots to sell at a market in Srinagar December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>People watch a peloton of riders cycle past them during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race in Srinagar December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

People watch a peloton of riders cycle past them during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race in Srinagar December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

People watch a peloton of riders cycle past them during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race in Srinagar December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>A boy somersaults at Marina beach in Chennai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A boy somersaults at Marina beach in Chennai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A boy somersaults at Marina beach in Chennai December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton greets the children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Socialite Paris Hilton greets the children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Socialite Paris Hilton greets the children during her visit to an orphanage in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak", the Hindu traditional mark, on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak", the Hindu traditional mark, on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Socialite Paris Hilton wears a "tilak", the Hindu traditional mark, on her forehead and a saffron-coloured scarf after a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>Indian police officers detain a member of All Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (AJKHA) during a protest to mark World Disability Day in Srinagar December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Indian police officers detain a member of All Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (AJKHA) during a protest to mark World Disability Day in Srinagar December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Indian police officers detain a member of All Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (AJKHA) during a protest to mark World Disability Day in Srinagar December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>A peloton of riders cycle during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race on Boulevard Road in Srinagar December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A peloton of riders cycle during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race on Boulevard Road in Srinagar December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A peloton of riders cycle during the second leg of the Tour de India cycling race on Boulevard Road in Srinagar December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Labourers work on an under-construction pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in Allahabad December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Labourers work on an under-construction pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in Allahabad December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Labourers work on an under-construction pontoon bridge spanning the river Ganga ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, as the sun sets in Allahabad December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A man reads a newspaper as he waits for customers at his roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi December 06, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A man reads a newspaper as he waits for customers at his roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi December 06, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A man reads a newspaper as he waits for customers at his roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi December 06, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi adjusts her saree during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi adjusts her saree during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi adjusts her saree during an election campaign rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Godsamba village, about 270 km (168 miles) from Ahmedabad December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives to address his supporters at the party office ahead of the state assembly elections in Ahmedabad December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives to address his supporters at the party office ahead of the state assembly elections in Ahmedabad December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi (C) arrives to address his supporters at the party office ahead of the state assembly elections in Ahmedabad December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Women carry buckets filled with drinking water on their heads on the outskirts of Jammu December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Women carry buckets filled with drinking water on their heads on the outskirts of Jammu December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Women carry buckets filled with drinking water on their heads on the outskirts of Jammu December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A Pied Kingfisher flies out from the water after diving for a fish in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Pied Kingfisher flies out from the water after diving for a fish in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Saturday, December 08, 2012

A Pied Kingfisher flies out from the water after diving for a fish in Srinagar December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, December 08, 2012

Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

