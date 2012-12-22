India this week
Muslim women wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Indian army soldier rides through a wall of glass tubes during the flag down ceremony of Indo-ASEAN Car Rally in Guwahati December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A member of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) shouts a command during a passing-out parade in Sheeri, about 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Students dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose as they wait to perform during Christmas celebrations at their school in Chandigarh December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave party flags and light firecrackers as they celebrate outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu holy men, also known as "Sadhus", take part in a procession to attend the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A college student shouts slogans as she holds a placard during a protest in Jammu December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets a guest at the end of the plenary session of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Gujarat state chief minister Narendra Modi during a celebration outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans as he holds a piece of cloth featuring the party's lotus symbol during the felicitation ceremony of Narendra Modi at his constituency in Maninagar, near Ahmedabad...more
Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
