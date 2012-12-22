Edition:
India this week

<p>Muslim women wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Muslim women wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling booth during the second phase of state elections in Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>An Indian army soldier rides through a wall of glass tubes during the flag down ceremony of Indo-ASEAN Car Rally in Guwahati December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

An Indian army soldier rides through a wall of glass tubes during the flag down ceremony of Indo-ASEAN Car Rally in Guwahati December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

<p>A member of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) shouts a command during a passing-out parade in Sheeri, about 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A member of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) shouts a command during a passing-out parade in Sheeri, about 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

<p>Students dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose as they wait to perform during Christmas celebrations at their school in Chandigarh December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Students dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose as they wait to perform during Christmas celebrations at their school in Chandigarh December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave party flags and light firecrackers as they celebrate outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Supporters of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave party flags and light firecrackers as they celebrate outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Hindu holy men, also known as "Sadhus", take part in a procession to attend the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu holy men, also known as "Sadhus", take part in a procession to attend the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>A college student shouts slogans as she holds a placard during a protest in Jammu December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A college student shouts slogans as she holds a placard during a protest in Jammu December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets a guest at the end of the plenary session of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets a guest at the end of the plenary session of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Gujarat state chief minister Narendra Modi during a celebration outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a mask of Gujarat state chief minister Narendra Modi during a celebration outside a vote counting centre in Ahmedabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans as he holds a piece of cloth featuring the party's lotus symbol during the felicitation ceremony of Narendra Modi at his constituency in Maninagar, near Ahmedabad December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouts slogans as he holds a piece of cloth featuring the party's lotus symbol during the felicitation ceremony of Narendra Modi at his constituency in Maninagar, near Ahmedabad December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

