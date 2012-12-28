India this week
Vendors covered in blankets sit in the back of a supply truck after buying vegetables from a market on a cold winter morning in Kolkata December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man exercises as the sun rises amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A demonstrator holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Gujarat, attends the meeting of the 57th National Development Council (NDC) in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Women pour milk into the Bay of Bengal as a gesture of respect to the victims of the 2004 tsunami during the eighth anniversary of the disaster, at Marina beach in Chennai December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A worshipper prays at a Catholic church during Christmas celebrations in Srinagar December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A student of the sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik spreads coloured powder in between sand sculptures of Santa Clauses on a beach in Puri, located in Odisha, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers reverse their rifles as a sign of respect as they pay tributes to their fallen colleague Subhash Tomar during his funeral in New Delhi December 25, 2012. Tomar on Tuesday died in a hospital after he was injured during a protest over a...more
Policemen and relatives carry the body of Subhash Tomar, a policeman, during his funeral in New Delhi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman walks with a girl as they arrive to attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A worshipper attends a midnight Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Worshippers attend a Christmas mass at Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica church in Kochi December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A policeman stands guard on a road to stop demonstrators from moving towards the India Gate in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during their meeting in New Delhi December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
An engineer explains functions at a 3D design lab at Tata Motors plant in Pimpri, 160 km (99 miles) southeast of Mumbai, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police use a water cannon on demonstrators during a protest in front of India Gate in New Delhi December 23, 2012. The government moved on Sunday to stamp out protests that have swelled in New Delhi since the gang-rape of a young woman, banning...more
Demonstrators shout slogans and wave their national flag atop a bus in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police try to stop demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
