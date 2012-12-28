India this week

Police officers reverse their rifles as a sign of respect as they pay tributes to their fallen colleague Subhash Tomar during his funeral in New Delhi December 25, 2012. Tomar on Tuesday died in a hospital after he was injured during a protest over a gang rape in New Delhi, local media reported. Indian authorities throttled movement in the heart of the capital on Monday, shutting roads and railway stations in a bid to restore law and order after police fought pitched battles with protesters enraged by the gang rape of a young woman. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)