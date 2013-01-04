India this week
A vegetable vendor sits on his boat as he warms himself using "Kangri", or a traditional fire pot, on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2013. The coldest weather in northern India for at least 44 years has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said on Thursday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman watches from the window of her house as activists from Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) hold a court arrest movement in Srinagar January 4, 2013. Hundreds of activists from JKLF, a Kashmiri separatist party, on Friday started "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (court arrest movement) in Srinagar to seek rollback of life sentences awarded to Kashmiri detainees and press for release of all political prisoners languishing in different jails, JKLF leaders said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man catches fish in the waters of Dal Lake on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2013. The coldest weather in northern India for at least 44 years has killed more than 100 homeless people, an aid group said on Thursday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator has his head shaved during a protest in New Delhi January 4, 2013. Dozens of demonstrators on Friday had their heads shaved as they rally for justice and security for women, according to the demonstrators. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Local women strip and beat Bikrmasingh Brahma, a prominent leader of India's ruling Congress party, for allegedly raping a mother of two in the Chirang district of Assam, in this still image taken from video January 3, 2013. Neighbours alerted by screams raised by the woman rushed to her aid and were said to have thrashed the politician after apparently catching him. He had been handed over to local police. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 4, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel march during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 4, 2013. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Farmers covered in blankets sit on sacks filled with potatoes at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Farmers covered in blankets sit on sacks filled with potatoes at a vegetable wholesale market on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Firefighters extinguish a fire inside a cloth godown in Kolkata January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Firefighters extinguish a fire inside a cloth godown in Kolkata January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl cycles on a foggy and cold winter morning in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A girl cycles on a foggy and cold winter morning in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People drink tea at a roadside tea stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People drink tea at a roadside tea stall on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Homeless people take tea as they sit under quilts at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Homeless people take tea as they sit under quilts at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A participant lights a candle next to a sign during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A participant lights a candle next to a sign during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A reveler dressed as a demon reacts as he performs during the 29th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi, in Kochi January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A reveler dressed as a demon reacts as he performs during the 29th Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi, in Kochi January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman gets her forehead painted by a Hindu priest to welcome the year 2013 on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman gets her forehead painted by a Hindu priest to welcome the year 2013 on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A civilian and a firefighter (L) try to salvage useful material after a fire in Srinagar January 1, 2013. At least one person was injured and one residential house damaged in the fire on Tuesday and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Visitors look at a sand sculpture designed to celebrate the 2013 new year by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on the beach in Puri, about 65km (40 miles) from the eastern city Bhubaneswar in Odisha December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors look at a sand sculpture designed to celebrate the 2013 new year by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik on the beach in Puri, about 65km (40 miles) from the eastern city Bhubaneswar in Odisha December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Artist Salim Sheikh displays his artwork, the date 1-1-2013 carved onto the tips of coloured pencils, inside his workshop in Ahmedabad Decemeber 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Artist Salim Sheikh displays his artwork, the date 1-1-2013 carved onto the tips of coloured pencils, inside his workshop in Ahmedabad Decemeber 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students hold candles as they pray during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Ahmedabad December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
