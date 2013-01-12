Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 12, 2013 | 9:00pm IST

India this week

<p>A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 12, 2013

A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 18
<p>A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. A flare-up in fighting on the Line of Control dividing India and Pakistan in Kashmir this week has cast a rare light on the low-level manoeuvring by both armies, highlighting the extent to which the nuclear-armed old enemies remain on a knife edge. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. A flare-up in fighting on the Line of Control dividing India and...more

Saturday, January 12, 2013

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. A flare-up in fighting on the Line of Control dividing India and Pakistan in Kashmir this week has cast a rare light on the low-level manoeuvring by both armies, highlighting the extent to which the nuclear-armed old enemies remain on a knife edge. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
2 / 18
<p>Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave more

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
3 / 18
<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, January 12, 2013

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
4 / 18
<p>A Hindu devotee is helped by her relatives as she takes a dip in the waters of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A Hindu devotee is helped by her relatives as she takes a dip in the waters of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Saturday, January 12, 2013

A Hindu devotee is helped by her relatives as she takes a dip in the waters of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 18
<p>People warm themselves by a fire on a cold winter morning in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

People warm themselves by a fire on a cold winter morning in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, January 12, 2013

People warm themselves by a fire on a cold winter morning in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
6 / 18
<p>A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, January 12, 2013

A Hindu devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the holy Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
7 / 18
<p>A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, January 12, 2013

A vendor carries garlands of marigold flowers to sell along the banks of the Ganges river ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 18
<p>Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. . REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. . REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take part in a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. . REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 18
<p>Men walk amid the smoke of an anti-mosquito gas near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Men walk amid the smoke of an anti-mosquito gas near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Men walk amid the smoke of an anti-mosquito gas near the banks of river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 18
<p>V.K. Anand (C), lawyer of alleged gang leader Ram Singh, speaks with the media outside a district court in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

V.K. Anand (C), lawyer of alleged gang leader Ram Singh, speaks with the media outside a district court in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, January 12, 2013

V.K. Anand (C), lawyer of alleged gang leader Ram Singh, speaks with the media outside a district court in New Delhi January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
11 / 18
<p>Workers walk past a poster of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi installed at the construction site of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) building at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Workers walk past a poster of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi installed at the construction site of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) building at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Workers walk past a poster of Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi installed at the construction site of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) building at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
12 / 18
<p>Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel move the body of their comrade who was killed in a Maoist attack, at a hospital in Ranchi January 10, 2013. A bomb was recovered from the body of a CRPF personnel who was brought in for post mortem at a hospital after a Maoist attack, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel move the body of their comrade who was killed in a Maoist attack, at a hospital in Ranchi January 10, 2013. A bomb was recovered from the body of a CRPF personnel who was brought in for post mortem...more

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel move the body of their comrade who was killed in a Maoist attack, at a hospital in Ranchi January 10, 2013. A bomb was recovered from the body of a CRPF personnel who was brought in for post mortem at a hospital after a Maoist attack, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 18
<p>Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold toy guns and an effigy depicting a Pakistani soldier during a protest in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold toy guns and an effigy depicting a Pakistani soldier during a protest in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold toy guns and an effigy depicting a Pakistani soldier during a protest in Jammu January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
14 / 18
<p>A labourer pushes a handcart past a train as he crosses railway tracks on a foggy and cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A labourer pushes a handcart past a train as he crosses railway tracks on a foggy and cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Saturday, January 12, 2013

A labourer pushes a handcart past a train as he crosses railway tracks on a foggy and cold winter morning in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
15 / 18
<p>Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest in New Delhi January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 18
<p>Hindu pilgrims pray after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Hindu pilgrims pray after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Saturday, January 12, 2013

Hindu pilgrims pray after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
17 / 18
<p>A student plays on a swing suspended from a tree inside a college complex during ongoing celebrations ahead of the south India's harvest festival of Pongal in Chennai January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A student plays on a swing suspended from a tree inside a college complex during ongoing celebrations ahead of the south India's harvest festival of Pongal in Chennai January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Saturday, January 12, 2013

A student plays on a swing suspended from a tree inside a college complex during ongoing celebrations ahead of the south India's harvest festival of Pongal in Chennai January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Kate's official portrait

Kate's official portrait

Next Slideshows

Kate's official portrait

Kate's official portrait

The first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery.

11 Jan 2013
Snowfall in the Mideast

Snowfall in the Mideast

A rare snowfall blankets much of the Mideast.

11 Jan 2013
Looking down on London

Looking down on London

The view from atop the Shard, western Europe's tallest building.

11 Jan 2013
Deadly day in Pakistan

Deadly day in Pakistan

At least 100 are dead after a pair of bombings in Pakistan.

11 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast