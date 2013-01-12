India this week

A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. A flare-up in fighting on the Line of Control dividing India and Pakistan in Kashmir this week has cast a rare light on the low-level manoeuvring by both armies, highlighting the extent to which the nuclear-armed old enemies remain on a knife edge. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta