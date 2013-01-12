India this week
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. A flare-up in fighting on the Line of Control dividing India and...more
A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier looks through a pair of binoculars outside a bunker near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 11, 2013. A flare-up in fighting on the Line of Control dividing India and Pakistan in Kashmir this week has cast a rare light on the low-level manoeuvring by both armies, highlighting the extent to which the nuclear-armed old enemies remain on a knife edge. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, and his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel move the body of their comrade who was killed in a Maoist attack, at a hospital in Ranchi January 10, 2013. A bomb was recovered from the body of a CRPF personnel who was brought in for post mortem...more
Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel move the body of their comrade who was killed in a Maoist attack, at a hospital in Ranchi January 10, 2013. A bomb was recovered from the body of a CRPF personnel who was brought in for post mortem at a hospital after a Maoist attack, local media reported on Thursday. REUTERS/Stringer
