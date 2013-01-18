Edition:
India this week

<p>Hindu devotees take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>An electrician fixes a lamppost as Hindu pilgrims arrive to take holy dip on the last day of "Makar Sankranti" festival at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 15, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>An Indian army officer (R) shakes hands with a Pakistani army officer during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>A man cooks his breakfast on an open fire next to stacked wood at a yard on a cool morning in Mumbai January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>A villager sits outside the wall of a government school painted with the army help line telephone numbers as a woman walks past at Abdullian village near the India-Pakistan border, southwest of Jammu January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan in Suchetgarh, southwest of Jammu January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Hindu priests hold oil lamps as they perform evening prayers on the banks of river Ganges during the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2013. The annual festival is part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. REUTERS/Babu </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>A goldsmith works on a gold bangle at a workshop in Kolkata January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man receives help from Sadhus in tying his hair on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Indian Army soldiers take part in a mock drill during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Indian Army soldiers perform a stunt on motorbikes during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Italian sailors Salvatore Girone (R) and Massimiliano Latorre leave the police commissioner office in the southern Indian city of Kochi January 18, 2013.REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Army officers from India (R) and Pakistan are seen during their flag meeting at Chakan da Bagh in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Indian Ministry of Defence/Handout </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 14, 2013. Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated by Tamils across the country. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Hindu devotees gather to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Kashmiri boys play in snow during a snowfall in Srinagar January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>Commuters stand under an umbrella as they wait to board a bus on the outskirts of Jammu January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

<p>A girl dries her scarf on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Saturday, January 19, 2013

