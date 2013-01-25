India this week
A farmer carries plastic pipes used for watering fields on his bicycle in Tonk, in Rajasthan January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (C), embraces his mother as Indian Defence Minister A. K. Antony (L) watches during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Jaipur, capital of India's...more
Rahul Gandhi, a lawmaker and son of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi (C), embraces his mother as Indian Defence Minister A. K. Antony (L) watches during the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in Jaipur, capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan January 20, 2013. Sonia Gandhi's son, Rahul, 42, was anointed party vice-president at the meeting. REUTERS/Stringer
Neeta, 11, helps her father as she carries material to be used for burning fire in a kiln at a brickyard on the outskirts of Kota, in India's desert state of Rajasthan, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An eagle flies amid smoke caused by the Indian Air Force's Russian-made Sukhoi-30 aircrafts during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Activists from India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are hit by police water cannons during a protest in Chandigarh January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man wears a costume depicting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as he sits inside a bus during an awareness campaign in New Delhi January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Indian soldiers stand in front of the illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian soldier holds an official emblem of the government of India during the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official...more
An Indian soldier holds an official emblem of the government of India during the rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A fisherman steers his boat towards the shore near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge as the sun sets in Mumbai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar January 25, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Friday thronged to the...more
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar January 25, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Friday thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad or the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man stands amidst the debris after a fire broke out at Saket Dham in Triveni area during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a cold winter morning during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Women pose with knives, distributed by India's radical Hindu nationalist party Shiv Sena, in Mumbai January 23, 2013. The Shiv Sena, an ally of the main opposition BJP, has handed out kitchen knives and chilli powder to women in Mumbai following the...more
Women pose with knives, distributed by India's radical Hindu nationalist party Shiv Sena, in Mumbai January 23, 2013. The Shiv Sena, an ally of the main opposition BJP, has handed out kitchen knives and chilli powder to women in Mumbai following the gang rape of a student in Delhi that ignited a national debate on the best way to tackle sex crimes. Pictures of Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena, dangle from key rings attached to the knives. REUTERS/Stringer
Fire fighters work to put out a blaze in a gutted building in a slum in Mumbai January 25, 2013. Six people died and several people were injured when a fire tore through a slum during the early hours in the Mahim area of Mumbai, local media reported....more
Fire fighters work to put out a blaze in a gutted building in a slum in Mumbai January 25, 2013. Six people died and several people were injured when a fire tore through a slum during the early hours in the Mahim area of Mumbai, local media reported. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck gestures as Queen Jetsun Pema watches during the king's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2013. Bhutan's royal couple is on a...more
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck gestures as Queen Jetsun Pema watches during the king's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2013. Bhutan's royal couple is on a week-long state visit to India and will be the chief guests at India's Republic Day celebrations on Saturday. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
