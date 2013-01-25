India this week

Women pose with knives, distributed by India's radical Hindu nationalist party Shiv Sena, in Mumbai January 23, 2013. The Shiv Sena, an ally of the main opposition BJP, has handed out kitchen knives and chilli powder to women in Mumbai following the gang rape of a student in Delhi that ignited a national debate on the best way to tackle sex crimes. Pictures of Bal Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena, dangle from key rings attached to the knives. REUTERS/Stringer