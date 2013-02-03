India this week
Visitors pose in front of the art installation "Replacement" by Bangladeshi artist Mahbubur Rahman during the India Art Fair in New Delhi February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Visitors pose in front of the art installation "Replacement" by Bangladeshi artist Mahbubur Rahman during the India Art Fair in New Delhi February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Jeev Milkha Singh of India watches his shot from the second tee during the fourth and final round of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Jeev Milkha Singh of India watches his shot from the second tee during the fourth and final round of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Vendors selling drinks stand beside vehicles near the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy day in New Delhi February 1, 2013. The levels of PM10, a pollutant which sticks to lungs and can cause diseases, was at a level of 398 micro-grams per cubic...more
Vendors selling drinks stand beside vehicles near the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy day in New Delhi February 1, 2013. The levels of PM10, a pollutant which sticks to lungs and can cause diseases, was at a level of 398 micro-grams per cubic meter on Friday in Delhi, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. These levels are above the acceptable limits and the air condition was described by the institute as "very poor". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Demonstrators gather outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to protest against a visit by British author Salman Rushdie in Kolkata January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators gather outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to protest against a visit by British author Salman Rushdie in Kolkata January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers work at the construction site of a metro station in Mumbai January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Labourers work at the construction site of a metro station in Mumbai January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Air India passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An Air India passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker carries surveying equipment at a road construction site on the outskirts of Jammu January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A worker carries surveying equipment at a road construction site on the outskirts of Jammu January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Monks watch a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Monks watch a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Actor and film-maker Kamal Haasan speaks with the media at his office premises in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Actor and film-maker Kamal Haasan speaks with the media at his office premises in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A police officer stands in front of a jewellery billboard along a roadside in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A police officer stands in front of a jewellery billboard along a roadside in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Police gesture towards demonstrators as they call of calm during a protest against the local authorities in Sidhra, on the outskirts of Jammu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Police gesture towards demonstrators as they call of calm during a protest against the local authorities in Sidhra, on the outskirts of Jammu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi assemble to mark his anniversary in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi assemble to mark his anniversary in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A vendor selling snacks waits for customers on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor selling snacks waits for customers on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Fishermen push their fishing boat out to the Arabian Sea on a beach in Kochi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Fishermen push their fishing boat out to the Arabian Sea on a beach in Kochi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A worker uses a hammer to remove dry cement paste from a dumper at a construction site of a residential building in Kolkata January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker uses a hammer to remove dry cement paste from a dumper at a construction site of a residential building in Kolkata January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A camel grabs the neck of its owner on his command while performing during the International Camel Festival in Bikaner city in Rajasthan January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A camel grabs the neck of its owner on his command while performing during the International Camel Festival in Bikaner city in Rajasthan January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police detain a pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Police detain a pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man waits to serve customers by candle light in a country liquor bar with no electricity supply along the Nashik-Mumbai highway, about 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man waits to serve customers by candle light in a country liquor bar with no electricity supply along the Nashik-Mumbai highway, about 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A bottling plant worker checks bottles of Black Power whisky for impurities at a Tilaknagar Industries distillery and bottling unit in Srirampur, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A bottling plant worker checks bottles of Black Power whisky for impurities at a Tilaknagar Industries distillery and bottling unit in Srirampur, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
James Hogan (L), chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Ahmad Ali-al-Sayegh (2nd L), a board member of Etihad Airways, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh (C) and Naresh Goyal (R), Chairman of Jet Airways, pose after their meeting in...more
James Hogan (L), chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Ahmad Ali-al-Sayegh (2nd L), a board member of Etihad Airways, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh (C) and Naresh Goyal (R), Chairman of Jet Airways, pose after their meeting in New Delhi January 31, 2013. India's second biggest carrier Jet Airways expects to finalise a stake sale deal with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways in a week or so, an executive at the airline, who declined to be named, said on Thursday. Singh said earlier on Thursday, after meeting the top executives of the two airlines, that Etihad was in talks with Jet for a potential investment in the carrier. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Indian army solders perform a stunt on a motorcycle during a military display in Kolkata February 2, 2013. The two-day long event, including the showcase of army equipment, was held to increase interest among youths and to encourage them to join the...more
Indian army solders perform a stunt on a motorcycle during a military display in Kolkata February 2, 2013. The two-day long event, including the showcase of army equipment, was held to increase interest among youths and to encourage them to join the Indian Army, an army official said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the "Delhi Sustainable Development Summit" (DSDS), organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), in New Delhi January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the "Delhi Sustainable Development Summit" (DSDS), organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), in New Delhi January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
All that Glitters
Jewellery from every nook and cranny of India
Christmas around the world
People world over welcome Santa Claus and soak into the Yuletide spirit.
Obama: On the trail
President Obama campaigns for a second term.
Romney on the road
An inside look at Romney's transportation during the campaign.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.