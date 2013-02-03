India this week

Vendors selling drinks stand beside vehicles near the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy day in New Delhi February 1, 2013. The levels of PM10, a pollutant which sticks to lungs and can cause diseases, was at a level of 398 micro-grams per cubic meter on Friday in Delhi, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. These levels are above the acceptable limits and the air condition was described by the institute as "very poor". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi