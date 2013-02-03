Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 3, 2013 | 7:05pm IST

India this week

<p>Visitors pose in front of the art installation "Replacement" by Bangladeshi artist Mahbubur Rahman during the India Art Fair in New Delhi February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Visitors pose in front of the art installation "Replacement" by Bangladeshi artist Mahbubur Rahman during the India Art Fair in New Delhi February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Visitors pose in front of the art installation "Replacement" by Bangladeshi artist Mahbubur Rahman during the India Art Fair in New Delhi February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
1 / 29
<p>Jeev Milkha Singh of India watches his shot from the second tee during the fourth and final round of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh</p>

Jeev Milkha Singh of India watches his shot from the second tee during the fourth and final round of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Jeev Milkha Singh of India watches his shot from the second tee during the fourth and final round of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Close
2 / 29
<p>Vendors selling drinks stand beside vehicles near the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy day in New Delhi February 1, 2013. The levels of PM10, a pollutant which sticks to lungs and can cause diseases, was at a level of 398 micro-grams per cubic meter on Friday in Delhi, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. These levels are above the acceptable limits and the air condition was described by the institute as "very poor". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Vendors selling drinks stand beside vehicles near the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy day in New Delhi February 1, 2013. The levels of PM10, a pollutant which sticks to lungs and can cause diseases, was at a level of 398 micro-grams per cubic...more

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Vendors selling drinks stand beside vehicles near the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy day in New Delhi February 1, 2013. The levels of PM10, a pollutant which sticks to lungs and can cause diseases, was at a level of 398 micro-grams per cubic meter on Friday in Delhi, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research. These levels are above the acceptable limits and the air condition was described by the institute as "very poor". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 29
<p>The Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

The Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 03, 2013

The Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 29
<p>Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the Friday following festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
5 / 29
<p>Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Mahadev Bharti (R), 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), speaks with a fellow Sadhu inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
6 / 29
<p>Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Mahadev Bharti, 56, a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man who claims to stand at 18-inch (46 cm), smokes inside a tent on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
7 / 29
<p>Demonstrators gather outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to protest against a visit by British author Salman Rushdie in Kolkata January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Demonstrators gather outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to protest against a visit by British author Salman Rushdie in Kolkata January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Demonstrators gather outside Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to protest against a visit by British author Salman Rushdie in Kolkata January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 29
<p>Labourers work at the construction site of a metro station in Mumbai January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Labourers work at the construction site of a metro station in Mumbai January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Labourers work at the construction site of a metro station in Mumbai January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
9 / 29
<p>An Air India passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

An Air India passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, February 03, 2013

An Air India passenger plane takes off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
10 / 29
<p>A worker carries surveying equipment at a road construction site on the outskirts of Jammu January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A worker carries surveying equipment at a road construction site on the outskirts of Jammu January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A worker carries surveying equipment at a road construction site on the outskirts of Jammu January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
11 / 29
<p>Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend Dikasha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, Allahabad January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
12 / 29
<p>Monks watch a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monks watch a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Monks watch a film during campaign themed "Global Solidarity with Tibet" in New Delhi January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 29
<p>Actor and film-maker Kamal Haasan speaks with the media at his office premises in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Actor and film-maker Kamal Haasan speaks with the media at his office premises in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Actor and film-maker Kamal Haasan speaks with the media at his office premises in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
14 / 29
<p>A police officer stands in front of a jewellery billboard along a roadside in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A police officer stands in front of a jewellery billboard along a roadside in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A police officer stands in front of a jewellery billboard along a roadside in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
15 / 29
<p>A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A worker throws a broken iron chair into a furnace for recycling at an iron and steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
16 / 29
<p>Police gesture towards demonstrators as they call of calm during a protest against the local authorities in Sidhra, on the outskirts of Jammu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Police gesture towards demonstrators as they call of calm during a protest against the local authorities in Sidhra, on the outskirts of Jammu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Police gesture towards demonstrators as they call of calm during a protest against the local authorities in Sidhra, on the outskirts of Jammu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
17 / 29
<p>School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi assemble to mark his anniversary in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi assemble to mark his anniversary in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, February 03, 2013

School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi assemble to mark his anniversary in Chennai January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
18 / 29
<p>A vendor selling snacks waits for customers on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

A vendor selling snacks waits for customers on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A vendor selling snacks waits for customers on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
19 / 29
<p>Fishermen push their fishing boat out to the Arabian Sea on a beach in Kochi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Fishermen push their fishing boat out to the Arabian Sea on a beach in Kochi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Fishermen push their fishing boat out to the Arabian Sea on a beach in Kochi January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
20 / 29
<p>Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Aspiring models line-up to present themselves on a runway during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week summer/resort 2013 in Mumbai January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
21 / 29
<p>A worker uses a hammer to remove dry cement paste from a dumper at a construction site of a residential building in Kolkata January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A worker uses a hammer to remove dry cement paste from a dumper at a construction site of a residential building in Kolkata January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A worker uses a hammer to remove dry cement paste from a dumper at a construction site of a residential building in Kolkata January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
22 / 29
<p>A camel grabs the neck of its owner on his command while performing during the International Camel Festival in Bikaner city in Rajasthan January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A camel grabs the neck of its owner on his command while performing during the International Camel Festival in Bikaner city in Rajasthan January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A camel grabs the neck of its owner on his command while performing during the International Camel Festival in Bikaner city in Rajasthan January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 29
<p>Police detain a pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Police detain a pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Police detain a pro-Telangana supporter during a protest in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
24 / 29
<p>A man waits to serve customers by candle light in a country liquor bar with no electricity supply along the Nashik-Mumbai highway, about 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A man waits to serve customers by candle light in a country liquor bar with no electricity supply along the Nashik-Mumbai highway, about 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A man waits to serve customers by candle light in a country liquor bar with no electricity supply along the Nashik-Mumbai highway, about 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
25 / 29
<p>A bottling plant worker checks bottles of Black Power whisky for impurities at a Tilaknagar Industries distillery and bottling unit in Srirampur, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A bottling plant worker checks bottles of Black Power whisky for impurities at a Tilaknagar Industries distillery and bottling unit in Srirampur, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, February 03, 2013

A bottling plant worker checks bottles of Black Power whisky for impurities at a Tilaknagar Industries distillery and bottling unit in Srirampur, about 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Mumbai, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
26 / 29
<p>James Hogan (L), chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Ahmad Ali-al-Sayegh (2nd L), a board member of Etihad Airways, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh (C) and Naresh Goyal (R), Chairman of Jet Airways, pose after their meeting in New Delhi January 31, 2013. India's second biggest carrier Jet Airways expects to finalise a stake sale deal with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways in a week or so, an executive at the airline, who declined to be named, said on Thursday. Singh said earlier on Thursday, after meeting the top executives of the two airlines, that Etihad was in talks with Jet for a potential investment in the carrier. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

James Hogan (L), chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Ahmad Ali-al-Sayegh (2nd L), a board member of Etihad Airways, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh (C) and Naresh Goyal (R), Chairman of Jet Airways, pose after their meeting in...more

Sunday, February 03, 2013

James Hogan (L), chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Ahmad Ali-al-Sayegh (2nd L), a board member of Etihad Airways, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh (C) and Naresh Goyal (R), Chairman of Jet Airways, pose after their meeting in New Delhi January 31, 2013. India's second biggest carrier Jet Airways expects to finalise a stake sale deal with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways in a week or so, an executive at the airline, who declined to be named, said on Thursday. Singh said earlier on Thursday, after meeting the top executives of the two airlines, that Etihad was in talks with Jet for a potential investment in the carrier. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
27 / 29
<p>Indian army solders perform a stunt on a motorcycle during a military display in Kolkata February 2, 2013. The two-day long event, including the showcase of army equipment, was held to increase interest among youths and to encourage them to join the Indian Army, an army official said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Indian army solders perform a stunt on a motorcycle during a military display in Kolkata February 2, 2013. The two-day long event, including the showcase of army equipment, was held to increase interest among youths and to encourage them to join the...more

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Indian army solders perform a stunt on a motorcycle during a military display in Kolkata February 2, 2013. The two-day long event, including the showcase of army equipment, was held to increase interest among youths and to encourage them to join the Indian Army, an army official said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
28 / 29
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the "Delhi Sustainable Development Summit" (DSDS), organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), in New Delhi January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the "Delhi Sustainable Development Summit" (DSDS), organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), in New Delhi January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 03, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the "Delhi Sustainable Development Summit" (DSDS), organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), in New Delhi January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
All that Glitters

All that Glitters

Next Slideshows

All that Glitters

All that Glitters

Jewellery from every nook and cranny of India

28 Dec 2012
Christmas around the world

Christmas around the world

People world over welcome Santa Claus and soak into the Yuletide spirit.

26 Dec 2012
Obama: On the trail

Obama: On the trail

President Obama campaigns for a second term.

29 Sep 2012
Romney on the road

Romney on the road

An inside look at Romney's transportation during the campaign.

19 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast