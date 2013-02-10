Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 10, 2013 | 5:10pm IST

India this week

<p>A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 24
<p>Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal eat sweets as they celebrate the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal eat sweets as they celebrate the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal eat sweets as they celebrate the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
2 / 24
<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
3 / 24
<p>A competitor cools off under a sprinkler after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A competitor cools off under a sprinkler after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A competitor cools off under a sprinkler after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 24
<p>A competitor falls as she tries to cross a mud trap during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A competitor falls as she tries to cross a mud trap during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A competitor falls as she tries to cross a mud trap during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 24
<p>Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance in a street as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. Kolkata is home to India's only Chinatown in a metro city. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance in a street as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake,...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance in a street as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. Kolkata is home to India's only Chinatown in a metro city. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 24
<p>Members of the Chinese community light incense inside a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Members of the Chinese community light incense inside a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Members of the Chinese community light incense inside a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 24
<p>A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker is seen parked during "Aero India 2013" on the outskirts of of Bangalore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker is seen parked during "Aero India 2013" on the outskirts of of Bangalore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker is seen parked during "Aero India 2013" on the outskirts of of Bangalore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 24
<p>Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
9 / 24
<p>A demonstrator performs during a protest as she travels on a bus in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A demonstrator performs during a protest as she travels on a bus in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A demonstrator performs during a protest as she travels on a bus in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
10 / 24
<p>The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Sunday, February 10, 2013

The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
11 / 24
<p>Women sort onions at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Women sort onions at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Women sort onions at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
12 / 24
<p>A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 24
<p>Kashmiri boys wait to practice skiing in Gulmarg, 55 km (34 miles) west of Srinagar, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri boys wait to practice skiing in Gulmarg, 55 km (34 miles) west of Srinagar, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Kashmiri boys wait to practice skiing in Gulmarg, 55 km (34 miles) west of Srinagar, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
14 / 24
<p>A labourer carries a sack of cement past other labourers against a backdrop of the central Mumbai financial district February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A labourer carries a sack of cement past other labourers against a backdrop of the central Mumbai financial district February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A labourer carries a sack of cement past other labourers against a backdrop of the central Mumbai financial district February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 24
<p>A fan of actor and director Kamal Haasan pours milk on his cardboard cutout to celebrate the release of his new movie "Vishwaroopam" in Chennai, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A fan of actor and director Kamal Haasan pours milk on his cardboard cutout to celebrate the release of his new movie "Vishwaroopam" in Chennai, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A fan of actor and director Kamal Haasan pours milk on his cardboard cutout to celebrate the release of his new movie "Vishwaroopam" in Chennai, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
16 / 24
<p>Labourers look on as they drink tea while taking a break from unloading rice at an agriculture produce marketing committee yard at Sanand, in Gujarat, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Labourers look on as they drink tea while taking a break from unloading rice at an agriculture produce marketing committee yard at Sanand, in Gujarat, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Labourers look on as they drink tea while taking a break from unloading rice at an agriculture produce marketing committee yard at Sanand, in Gujarat, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
17 / 24
<p>Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade as they scuffle with police during a protest in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade as they scuffle with police during a protest in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade as they scuffle with police during a protest in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 24
<p>Fishermen prepare their boat before heading to sea to catch fish on Marina beach in Chennai February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Fishermen prepare their boat before heading to sea to catch fish on Marina beach in Chennai February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Fishermen prepare their boat before heading to sea to catch fish on Marina beach in Chennai February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
19 / 24
<p>Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
20 / 24
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi outside a college in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi outside a college in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi outside a college in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Dassault Rafale combat aircraft, which has been selected by the Indian Air Force for purchase, performs during the inauguration ceremony of the "Aero India 2013" at Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Dassault Rafale combat aircraft, which has been selected by the Indian Air Force for purchase, performs during the inauguration ceremony of the "Aero India 2013" at Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 6, 2013....more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Dassault Rafale combat aircraft, which has been selected by the Indian Air Force for purchase, performs during the inauguration ceremony of the "Aero India 2013" at Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 24
<p>A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Sunday, February 10, 2013

A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
23 / 24
<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against land acquisition inside Odisha Bhawan (house) in New Delhi February 4, 2013. The Odisha government resumed acquiring land for POSCO's planned $12 billion steel mill in the state amid protests, a government official said, raising hopes the South Korean steelmaker could accelerate a project pending since 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against land acquisition inside Odisha Bhawan (house) in New Delhi February 4, 2013. The Odisha government resumed acquiring land for POSCO's planned $12 billion steel mill in the...more

Sunday, February 10, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against land acquisition inside Odisha Bhawan (house) in New Delhi February 4, 2013. The Odisha government resumed acquiring land for POSCO's planned $12 billion steel mill in the state amid protests, a government official said, raising hopes the South Korean steelmaker could accelerate a project pending since 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Snake soup shop

Snake soup shop

Next Slideshows

Crisis in Tunisia

Crisis in Tunisia

The assassination of an opposition leader sparks protests.

09 Feb 2013
Eating in India: ice cream

Eating in India: ice cream

It is always a perfect time for an ice cream in India.

08 Feb 2013
India this week

India this week

The week that was - in pictures.

10 Feb 2013
Snake soup shop

Snake soup shop

Snake soup is a traditional Hong Kong dish, thought to speed up the body's blood flow and keep it strong during the winter months.

08 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast