India this week
A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists from the hardline Hindu group Bajrang Dal eat sweets as they celebrate the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest to condemn the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A competitor cools off under a sprinkler after completing the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a...more
A competitor falls as she tries to cross a mud trap during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Members of the Chinese community perform a lion dance in a street as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake,...more
Members of the Chinese community light incense inside a temple as they celebrate the Lunar New Year in Kolkata February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A U.S Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker is seen parked during "Aero India 2013" on the outskirts of of Bangalore February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Hindu devotees cross the river Ganges on pontoon bridges after bathing in the waters at Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - after the second "Shahi Snan" (grand bath), during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in...more
A demonstrator performs during a protest as she travels on a bus in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Women sort onions at a wholesale market in Ahmedabad February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A visitor walks inside a newly launched Starbucks store in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri boys wait to practice skiing in Gulmarg, 55 km (34 miles) west of Srinagar, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer carries a sack of cement past other labourers against a backdrop of the central Mumbai financial district February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A fan of actor and director Kamal Haasan pours milk on his cardboard cutout to celebrate the release of his new movie "Vishwaroopam" in Chennai, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Labourers look on as they drink tea while taking a break from unloading rice at an agriculture produce marketing committee yard at Sanand, in Gujarat, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade as they scuffle with police during a protest in New Delhi February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Fishermen prepare their boat before heading to sea to catch fish on Marina beach in Chennai February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi outside a college in New Delhi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Dassault Rafale combat aircraft, which has been selected by the Indian Air Force for purchase, performs during the inauguration ceremony of the "Aero India 2013" at Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 6, 2013....more
A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against land acquisition inside Odisha Bhawan (house) in New Delhi February 4, 2013. The Odisha government resumed acquiring land for POSCO's planned $12 billion steel mill in the...more
