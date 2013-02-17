India this week

A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. Government will seek the support of other countries where wrestling is popular to help the sport remain an Olympic discipline, India's sports minister said on Wednesday. Wrestlers fought friendly matches at the training centre on Sunday to support the movement to reinstate wrestling as an Olympic sport, a senior wrestler and trainer said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri