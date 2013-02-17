India this week
A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. Government will seek the support of...more
A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. Government will seek the support of other countries where wrestling is popular to help the sport remain an Olympic discipline, India's sports minister said on Wednesday. Wrestlers fought friendly matches at the training centre on Sunday to support the movement to reinstate wrestling as an Olympic sport, a senior wrestler and trainer said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Varsha Devi skis during the first run of the women's Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Varsha Devi skis during the first run of the women's Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women, gather on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women, gather on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Woman jostle to enrol themselves for Unique Identification (UID) database system in the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Woman jostle to enrol themselves for Unique Identification (UID) database system in the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Workers fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Sikh school boys hold banners and placards during a protest against the ban on wearing turban in public schools in France, in New Delhi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Sikh school boys hold banners and placards during a protest against the ban on wearing turban in public schools in France, in New Delhi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri Muslim woman carries empty tea pots as she walks in a deserted road on her way back home from a hospital during a curfew in Srinagar February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman carries empty tea pots as she walks in a deserted road on her way back home from a hospital during a curfew in Srinagar February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Participants light earthen oil lamps around "Installation of Femininity 2013", made out of turmeric, vermillion powder, rice powder, burnt husk of paddy, which was created by artist Sajitha Shankar as part of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in...more
Participants light earthen oil lamps around "Installation of Femininity 2013", made out of turmeric, vermillion powder, rice powder, burnt husk of paddy, which was created by artist Sajitha Shankar as part of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Kochi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy perform on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy perform on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman takes a photograph of "Installation of Femininity 2013", made out of turmeric, vermillion powder, rice powder, burnt husk of paddy, created by Artist Sajitha Shankar as part of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Kochi February 14, 2013....more
A woman takes a photograph of "Installation of Femininity 2013", made out of turmeric, vermillion powder, rice powder, burnt husk of paddy, created by Artist Sajitha Shankar as part of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Kochi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi smiles as she speaks with France's President Francois Hollande (R) during their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi smiles as she speaks with France's President Francois Hollande (R) during their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
An official adjusts the earpiece of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as France's President Francois Hollande (L) looks on during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
An official adjusts the earpiece of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as France's President Francois Hollande (L) looks on during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
School students burn greeting cards during a protest against Valentine's Day celebrations outside their school in Ahmedabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School students burn greeting cards during a protest against Valentine's Day celebrations outside their school in Ahmedabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Newly initiated Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women of the Juna Akhara, return to their camp after attending Diksha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Newly initiated Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women of the Juna Akhara, return to their camp after attending Diksha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Kashmiri Muslim woman consoles the mother (L) of 25-year-old Amir Ashraf, a Kashmiri man, after he was briefly detained by police in Srinagar February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman consoles the mother (L) of 25-year-old Amir Ashraf, a Kashmiri man, after he was briefly detained by police in Srinagar February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Demonstrators from Rabha tribe hold sticks as they block a road during a protest in at Dorapara in Goalpara district in Assam February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators from Rabha tribe hold sticks as they block a road during a protest in at Dorapara in Goalpara district in Assam February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri Muslim woman pulls the corner of her pants which got stuck in concertina wire after attempting to cross it during a curfew in Srinagar February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri Muslim woman pulls the corner of her pants which got stuck in concertina wire after attempting to cross it during a curfew in Srinagar February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans as they hold posters of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat during a curfew in Srinagar February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans as they hold posters of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat during a curfew in Srinagar February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People who were injured in a stampede are treated inside a hospital in Allahabad February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People who were injured in a stampede are treated inside a hospital in Allahabad February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Tibetan exile tries to tear a Chinese flag as he is detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Tibetan exile tries to tear a Chinese flag as he is detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Next Slideshows
Young Chavez
A look at the early life, from childhood to adult, of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.
The marshes of Iraq
A look at the lives of Iraqis living in the wetlands of Iraq's ancient marshes.
Crippled cruise ship docks
The stricken Carnival Triumph is towed into an Alabama port.
India: A billion rising
People take to the streets to increase awareness about women's rights as part of the One Billion Rising project.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.