Pictures | Sun Feb 17, 2013 | 4:20pm IST

India this week

<p>A wrestler does warm up exercises near a permanent mud wrestling ring at "Sia Ram bhajan samati akhaara", a traditional wrestling training centre, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata February 17, 2013. Government will seek the support of other countries where wrestling is popular to help the sport remain an Olympic discipline, India's sports minister said on Wednesday. Wrestlers fought friendly matches at the training centre on Sunday to support the movement to reinstate wrestling as an Olympic sport, a senior wrestler and trainer said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Varsha Devi skis during the first run of the women's Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women, gather on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Woman jostle to enrol themselves for Unique Identification (UID) database system in the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Workers fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a bridge on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Sikh school boys hold banners and placards during a protest against the ban on wearing turban in public schools in France, in New Delhi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman carries empty tea pots as she walks in a deserted road on her way back home from a hospital during a curfew in Srinagar February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Participants light earthen oil lamps around "Installation of Femininity 2013", made out of turmeric, vermillion powder, rice powder, burnt husk of paddy, which was created by artist Sajitha Shankar as part of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Kochi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy perform on the banks of the river Ganges before taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>A woman takes a photograph of "Installation of Femininity 2013", made out of turmeric, vermillion powder, rice powder, burnt husk of paddy, created by Artist Sajitha Shankar as part of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Kochi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>People dance to the theme song of the "One Billion Rising" campaign in Mumbai February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi smiles as she speaks with France's President Francois Hollande (R) during their meeting in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>An official adjusts the earpiece of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as France's President Francois Hollande (L) looks on during the signing of agreements ceremony in New Delhi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>School students burn greeting cards during a protest against Valentine's Day celebrations outside their school in Ahmedabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Newly initiated Sadhvis, or Hindu ascetic women of the Juna Akhara, return to their camp after attending Diksha, a ritual on the banks of the river Ganges, during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman consoles the mother (L) of 25-year-old Amir Ashraf, a Kashmiri man, after he was briefly detained by police in Srinagar February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Demonstrators from Rabha tribe hold sticks as they block a road during a protest in at Dorapara in Goalpara district in Assam February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman pulls the corner of her pants which got stuck in concertina wire after attempting to cross it during a curfew in Srinagar February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans as they hold posters of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat during a curfew in Srinagar February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>People who were injured in a stampede are treated inside a hospital in Allahabad February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

<p>A Tibetan exile tries to tear a Chinese flag as he is detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Sunday, February 17, 2013

