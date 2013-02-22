Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 22, 2013 | 8:55pm IST

India this week

<p>A groom (L) and four brides sit outside the venue of their weddings as they have arrived late to a mass Muslim marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad February 22, 2013. A total of 151 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Dead bodies of people who were killed in an explosion are seen inside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. India had intelligence agency warnings of a security threat several days before two bombs went off in a market in the city of Hyderabad, the interior minister said on Friday, adding that the death toll had risen to 16. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>A Hindu devotee washes himself at a holy pond in Mumbai February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>A worker uses his mobile phone as he sits in front of logs of wood for sale at a warehouse in Chennai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Activists from left-wing organisations shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Demonstrators perform a street play on rape during a protest near the parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as a man takes pictures with his mobile phone during a protest near the parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Schoolgirls hold candles as they pray for the victims of the Hyderabad explosions in Ahmedabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram comes out of the parliament after attending the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) arrive at parliament on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Protesters damage a fire engine during a strike in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Joggers stand amid fog as sun rises in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron visits the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>A labourer pulls a rickshaw loaded with sugarcane at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduhri</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>A man jogs along the banks of the Kankaria lake in the morning in Ahmedabad February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>A woman walks on two boats, which are tied together and used as a bridge, to cross Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

<p>A farmer shouts while running alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of Kochi, February 18, 2013. The post-harvest festival is celebrated by the farmers of Kakkoor and the surrounding villages. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

Friday, February 22, 2013

