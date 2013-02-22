India this week
A groom (L) and four brides sit outside the venue of their weddings as they have arrived late to a mass Muslim marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad February 22, 2013. A total of 151 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad took wedding vows during...more
A groom (L) and four brides sit outside the venue of their weddings as they have arrived late to a mass Muslim marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad February 22, 2013. A total of 151 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Dead bodies of people who were killed in an explosion are seen inside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. India had intelligence agency warnings of a security threat several days before two bombs went off in a market in the city of...more
Dead bodies of people who were killed in an explosion are seen inside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. India had intelligence agency warnings of a security threat several days before two bombs went off in a market in the city of Hyderabad, the interior minister said on Friday, adding that the death toll had risen to 16. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Hindu devotee washes himself at a holy pond in Mumbai February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee washes himself at a holy pond in Mumbai February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A worker uses his mobile phone as he sits in front of logs of wood for sale at a warehouse in Chennai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A worker uses his mobile phone as he sits in front of logs of wood for sale at a warehouse in Chennai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Activists from left-wing organisations shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Activists from left-wing organisations shout slogans during a protest outside the Parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Demonstrators perform a street play on rape during a protest near the parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators perform a street play on rape during a protest near the parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as a man takes pictures with his mobile phone during a protest near the parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans as a man takes pictures with his mobile phone during a protest near the parliament in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolgirls hold candles as they pray for the victims of the Hyderabad explosions in Ahmedabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Schoolgirls hold candles as they pray for the victims of the Hyderabad explosions in Ahmedabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram comes out of the parliament after attending the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram comes out of the parliament after attending the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) arrive at parliament on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) arrive at parliament on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 21, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Protesters damage a fire engine during a strike in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters damage a fire engine during a strike in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Joggers stand amid fog as sun rises in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Joggers stand amid fog as sun rises in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron visits the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron visits the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A labourer pulls a rickshaw loaded with sugarcane at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduhri
A labourer pulls a rickshaw loaded with sugarcane at a wholesale sugarcane market in Kolkata February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduhri
A man jogs along the banks of the Kankaria lake in the morning in Ahmedabad February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man jogs along the banks of the Kankaria lake in the morning in Ahmedabad February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman walks on two boats, which are tied together and used as a bridge, to cross Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman walks on two boats, which are tied together and used as a bridge, to cross Tolly's Nullah in Kolkata February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A farmer shouts while running alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of Kochi, February 18, 2013. The post-harvest festival is celebrated by the...more
A farmer shouts while running alongside his pair of oxen as they race through a paddy field during the "Kakkoor Kalavayal" festival at Kakkoor village, on the outskirts of Kochi, February 18, 2013. The post-harvest festival is celebrated by the farmers of Kakkoor and the surrounding villages. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Next Slideshows
Deadly bomb blasts in Hyderabad
Two bicycle bombs rip through a market in Hyderabad, killing dozens.
Blasts rock Hyderabad
Bomb blasts rock Hyderabad; at least 11 dead
Mali street battle
French and Malian troops fight Islamists on the streets of Gao.
Mali et La France
French troops battle Islamist rebels in Mali.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.