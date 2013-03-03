India this Week

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar March 1, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his 873rd death anniversary to offer special prayers. REUTERS/Danish Ismail