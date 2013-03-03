Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Mar 3, 2013 | 4:10pm IST

India this Week

<p>Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar March 1, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his 873rd death anniversary to offer special prayers. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar March 1, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered on Friday...more

Sunday, March 03, 2013

Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar March 1, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his 873rd death anniversary to offer special prayers. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
1 / 15
<p>A demonstrator lies on the ground as policemen use batons to disperse them during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. A 7-year-old girl was raped at a government school in northwest Delhi, sparking the 400-people protest outside the hospital where the girl has been admitted, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A demonstrator lies on the ground as policemen use batons to disperse them during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. A 7-year-old girl was raped at a government school in northwest Delhi, sparking the 400-people protest outside the hospital where...more

Sunday, March 03, 2013

A demonstrator lies on the ground as policemen use batons to disperse them during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. A 7-year-old girl was raped at a government school in northwest Delhi, sparking the 400-people protest outside the hospital where the girl has been admitted, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 15
<p>People stand next to a bus that was damaged by the demonstrators during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People stand next to a bus that was damaged by the demonstrators during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 03, 2013

People stand next to a bus that was damaged by the demonstrators during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 15
<p>People walk underneath a promotional billboard for Ram Gopal Varma's film "The Attacks of 26/11" by a roadside in Mumbai February 28, 2013. A dramatised Bollywood account of the Mumbai attacks of 2008, when 166 people died in a three-day rampage, opened in Indian cinemas on Friday to present an unusually emotive tale told from the perspective of a police officer. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

People walk underneath a promotional billboard for Ram Gopal Varma's film "The Attacks of 26/11" by a roadside in Mumbai February 28, 2013. A dramatised Bollywood account of the Mumbai attacks of 2008, when 166 people died in a three-day rampage,...more

Sunday, March 03, 2013

People walk underneath a promotional billboard for Ram Gopal Varma's film "The Attacks of 26/11" by a roadside in Mumbai February 28, 2013. A dramatised Bollywood account of the Mumbai attacks of 2008, when 166 people died in a three-day rampage, opened in Indian cinemas on Friday to present an unusually emotive tale told from the perspective of a police officer. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 15
<p>A trader is reflected onto a glass panel with an illustration showing the nature of the stock market during the announcement of the annual budget at the Motilal Oswal trading floor in Mumbai February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A trader is reflected onto a glass panel with an illustration showing the nature of the stock market during the announcement of the annual budget at the Motilal Oswal trading floor in Mumbai February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Sunday, March 03, 2013

A trader is reflected onto a glass panel with an illustration showing the nature of the stock market during the announcement of the annual budget at the Motilal Oswal trading floor in Mumbai February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 15
<p>A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 federal budget papers as Indian security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 federal budget papers as Indian security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 03, 2013

A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 federal budget papers as Indian security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 15
<p>Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 03, 2013

Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 15
<p>Women mourn the death of a relative who was killed in a fire that broke out at a multi-storey market complex in Kolkata February 27, 2013. A fire swept through a six-storey building housing an illegal market in Kolkata before dawn on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Women mourn the death of a relative who was killed in a fire that broke out at a multi-storey market complex in Kolkata February 27, 2013. A fire swept through a six-storey building housing an illegal market in Kolkata before dawn on Wednesday,...more

Sunday, March 03, 2013

Women mourn the death of a relative who was killed in a fire that broke out at a multi-storey market complex in Kolkata February 27, 2013. A fire swept through a six-storey building housing an illegal market in Kolkata before dawn on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 15
<p>A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 03, 2013

A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 15
<p>Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sunday, March 03, 2013

Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 15
<p>India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-20 blasts off, carrying Indo-French satellite SARAL from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-20 blasts off, carrying Indo-French satellite SARAL from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Sunday, March 03, 2013

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-20 blasts off, carrying Indo-French satellite SARAL from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
11 / 15
<p>A BlackBerry salesperson displays a BlackBerry Z10 during the launch of the BlackBerry 10 smartphone in Mumbai February 25, 2013. BlackBerry launched its first smartphone from its BlackBerry 10 line in India on Monday, pricing the phone at 43,490 rupees ($800). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A BlackBerry salesperson displays a BlackBerry Z10 during the launch of the BlackBerry 10 smartphone in Mumbai February 25, 2013. BlackBerry launched its first smartphone from its BlackBerry 10 line in India on Monday, pricing the phone at 43,490...more

Sunday, March 03, 2013

A BlackBerry salesperson displays a BlackBerry Z10 during the launch of the BlackBerry 10 smartphone in Mumbai February 25, 2013. BlackBerry launched its first smartphone from its BlackBerry 10 line in India on Monday, pricing the phone at 43,490 rupees ($800). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 15
<p>Relatives of Javed Ahmed Wani, a Sarpanch or village council chief, mourn during his funeral in Kalantra village, north of Srinagar, February 25, 2013. Wani, the village council chief of Kalantra village, was shot dead by suspected militants on Sunday evening outside his home, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Relatives of Javed Ahmed Wani, a Sarpanch or village council chief, mourn during his funeral in Kalantra village, north of Srinagar, February 25, 2013. Wani, the village council chief of Kalantra village, was shot dead by suspected militants on...more

Sunday, March 03, 2013

Relatives of Javed Ahmed Wani, a Sarpanch or village council chief, mourn during his funeral in Kalantra village, north of Srinagar, February 25, 2013. Wani, the village council chief of Kalantra village, was shot dead by suspected militants on Sunday evening outside his home, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
13 / 15
<p>Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) visits the site of the Disukh Nagar explosion with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy (3rd R, obscured) in Hyderabad February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) visits the site of the Disukh Nagar explosion with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy (3rd R, obscured) in Hyderabad February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Sunday, March 03, 2013

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) visits the site of the Disukh Nagar explosion with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy (3rd R, obscured) in Hyderabad February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
14 / 15
<p>A rescue team member stands next to the wreckage of a damaged truck at the site of a collapsed flyover in Kolkata March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A rescue team member stands next to the wreckage of a damaged truck at the site of a collapsed flyover in Kolkata March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Sunday, March 03, 2013

A rescue team member stands next to the wreckage of a damaged truck at the site of a collapsed flyover in Kolkata March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Detroit: Most miserable city

Detroit: Most miserable city

Next Slideshows

Detroit: Most miserable city

Detroit: Most miserable city

Detroit was named by Forbes as the most miserable city in America. Now, Michigan's governor has declared the city a "financial emergency."

02 Mar 2013
Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...

01 Mar 2013
Egypt's

Egypt's "Harlem Shake"

Activists against President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform the new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake."

01 Mar 2013
Dennis Rodman befriends Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman befriends Kim Jong-un

Before leaving North Korea, Dennis Rodman told a Chinese government news agency that Kim Jong-un "is an awesome kid, very honest and loves his wife so much."

01 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast