India this Week
Kashmiri Muslims raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, being displayed to devotees during the Friday following at his shrine in Srinagar March 1, 2013. Thousands of Kashmiri Sufi Muslims gathered on Friday at the shrine of Jeelani, also known as Shah-e-Baghdad (King of Baghdad), on his 873rd death anniversary to offer special prayers. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator lies on the ground as policemen use batons to disperse them during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. A 7-year-old girl was raped at a government school in northwest Delhi, sparking the 400-people protest outside the hospital where the girl has been admitted, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand next to a bus that was damaged by the demonstrators during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People stand next to a bus that was damaged by the demonstrators during a protest in New Delhi March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk underneath a promotional billboard for Ram Gopal Varma's film "The Attacks of 26/11" by a roadside in Mumbai February 28, 2013. A dramatised Bollywood account of the Mumbai attacks of 2008, when 166 people died in a three-day rampage, opened in Indian cinemas on Friday to present an unusually emotive tale told from the perspective of a police officer. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A trader is reflected onto a glass panel with an illustration showing the nature of the stock market during the announcement of the annual budget at the Motilal Oswal trading floor in Mumbai February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A trader is reflected onto a glass panel with an illustration showing the nature of the stock market during the announcement of the annual budget at the Motilal Oswal trading floor in Mumbai February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 federal budget papers as Indian security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carries a sack containing the 2013/14 federal budget papers as Indian security personnel stand guard at the parliament in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2013/14 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women mourn the death of a relative who was killed in a fire that broke out at a multi-storey market complex in Kolkata February 27, 2013. A fire swept through a six-storey building housing an illegal market in Kolkata before dawn on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker cleans the glass exterior of a building in the commercial hub of New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) arrives to present the annual budget for the country's railway system, at the parliament in New Delhi February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-20 blasts off, carrying Indo-French satellite SARAL from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-20 blasts off, carrying Indo-French satellite SARAL from the Satish Dhawan space centre at Sriharikota, north of Chennai February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A BlackBerry salesperson displays a BlackBerry Z10 during the launch of the BlackBerry 10 smartphone in Mumbai February 25, 2013. BlackBerry launched its first smartphone from its BlackBerry 10 line in India on Monday, pricing the phone at 43,490 rupees ($800). REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Relatives of Javed Ahmed Wani, a Sarpanch or village council chief, mourn during his funeral in Kalantra village, north of Srinagar, February 25, 2013. Wani, the village council chief of Kalantra village, was shot dead by suspected militants on Sunday evening outside his home, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) visits the site of the Disukh Nagar explosion with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy (3rd R, obscured) in Hyderabad February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) visits the site of the Disukh Nagar explosion with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy (3rd R, obscured) in Hyderabad February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A rescue team member stands next to the wreckage of a damaged truck at the site of a collapsed flyover in Kolkata March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rescue team member stands next to the wreckage of a damaged truck at the site of a collapsed flyover in Kolkata March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
