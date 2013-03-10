India this week
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the early morning on the last bathing day of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the early morning on the last bathing day of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans during a mock performance, as a part of a protest to mark the 54th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against China, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS...more
A Tibetan exile shouts slogans during a mock performance, as a part of a protest to mark the 54th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against China, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ANNIVERSARY)
Artists dressed as the Hindu Lord Shiva read a message on a mobile phone as they prepare to participate in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Artists dressed as the Hindu Lord Shiva read a message on a mobile phone as they prepare to participate in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during a public discourse themed "The Three Principal Aspects of the Path" at a park in New Delhi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during a public discourse themed "The Three Principal Aspects of the Path" at a park in New Delhi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) carries an offering at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) carries an offering at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) gestures after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) gestures after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (centre L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a photo opportunity as security personnel and officials watch in Jaipur, Rajasthan March 9, 2013. Ashraf was in India to visit...more
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (centre L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a photo opportunity as security personnel and officials watch in Jaipur, Rajasthan March 9, 2013. Ashraf was in India to visit the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer
A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in Ahmedabad March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in Ahmedabad March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer sifts his wheat crop at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A farmer sifts his wheat crop at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Policemen ride their horses past a family as they patrol Marina Beach in Chennai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Policemen ride their horses past a family as they patrol Marina Beach in Chennai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Police wield their batons against teachers during a protest in Patna March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Police wield their batons against teachers during a protest in Patna March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Parmeshwar Pujari, a 62-year-old cancer patient eats food while lying on the pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Parmeshwar Pujari, a 62-year-old cancer patient eats food while lying on the pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A female labourer carries bricks as she works in a brick factory on International Women's Day on the outskirts of Agartala March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A female labourer carries bricks as she works in a brick factory on International Women's Day on the outskirts of Agartala March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A rickshaw puller stands in front of graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller stands in front of graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif displays the Sony Xperia Z high-end smartphone during its launch in New Delhi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif displays the Sony Xperia Z high-end smartphone during its launch in New Delhi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People walk inside a commercial building housing various corporate offices in central Mumbai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk inside a commercial building housing various corporate offices in central Mumbai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Sri Lanka government in Chennai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Sri Lanka government in Chennai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A man throws water onto a fire that broke out in a slum area to try and extinguish it, in Bhubaneswar March 8, 2013. Hundreds of huts were destroyed in the fire and 20 people were injured, and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported...more
A man throws water onto a fire that broke out in a slum area to try and extinguish it, in Bhubaneswar March 8, 2013. Hundreds of huts were destroyed in the fire and 20 people were injured, and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University...more
A man walks past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University of Delhi's north campus. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. Hundreds of widows who have been abandoned by their families live in the shelter, or ashram, run by the NGO Sulabh International....more
Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. Hundreds of widows who have been abandoned by their families live in the shelter, or ashram, run by the NGO Sulabh International. In India, when a man dies, traditionally his widow is expected to renounce all earthly pleasures, such as wearing colourful clothes or looking attractive, and she can face severe social discrimination. Sulabh International works to provide abandoned widows with education, healthcare and vocational skills. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cardinals Francis George of the U.S. (C), Telesphore Toppo of India (R) and John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria arrive for a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinals Francis George of the U.S. (C), Telesphore Toppo of India (R) and John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria arrive for a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Next Slideshows
Kumbh Mela
During the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad, thousands take part in a religious gathering at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati...
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.
Colourful Songhai headdresses
Malian women showcase traditional Songhai headdresses made of beads, gemstones, fabric and fake hair.
Widow refuge
Hundreds of India's widows who have been abandoned by their families live in a shelter, which provides education, healthcare and vocational skills.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.