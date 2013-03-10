Edition:
India this week

<p>Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganges during the early morning on the last bathing day of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A Tibetan exile shouts slogans during a mock performance, as a part of a protest to mark the 54th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against China, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ANNIVERSARY)</p>

<p>Artists dressed as the Hindu Lord Shiva read a message on a mobile phone as they prepare to participate in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during a public discourse themed "The Three Principal Aspects of the Path" at a park in New Delhi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) carries an offering at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) gestures after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (centre L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a photo opportunity as security personnel and officials watch in Jaipur, Rajasthan March 9, 2013. Ashraf was in India to visit the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on Saturday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man sits inside a cooking pot as it is being transported on a cycle rickshaw through a busy road in Ahmedabad March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A farmer sifts his wheat crop at a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Policemen ride their horses past a family as they patrol Marina Beach in Chennai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Police wield their batons against teachers during a protest in Patna March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan</p>

<p>Parmeshwar Pujari, a 62-year-old cancer patient eats food while lying on the pavement outside the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A female labourer carries bricks as she works in a brick factory on International Women's Day on the outskirts of Agartala March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A rickshaw puller stands in front of graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif displays the Sony Xperia Z high-end smartphone during its launch in New Delhi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>People walk inside a commercial building housing various corporate offices in central Mumbai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Sri Lanka government in Chennai March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man throws water onto a fire that broke out in a slum area to try and extinguish it, in Bhubaneswar March 8, 2013. Hundreds of huts were destroyed in the fire and 20 people were injured, and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A man walks past graffiti themed "Design the Change" on a wall of the University of Delhi campus in New Delhi March 5, 2013. Around 500 artists expressed their thoughts in the form of graffiti and paintings on a kilometre-long wall on the University of Delhi's north campus. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Widows attend a class at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in the pilgrimage town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2013. Hundreds of widows who have been abandoned by their families live in the shelter, or ashram, run by the NGO Sulabh International. In India, when a man dies, traditionally his widow is expected to renounce all earthly pleasures, such as wearing colourful clothes or looking attractive, and she can face severe social discrimination. Sulabh International works to provide abandoned widows with education, healthcare and vocational skills. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Cardinals Francis George of the U.S. (C), Telesphore Toppo of India (R) and John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan of Nigeria arrive for a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

