India this week
Roman Catholic women hold candles and pictures of the newly elected Pope Francis during a thanksgiving mass in his honour at a church in Kolkata March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Roman Catholic women hold candles and pictures of the newly elected Pope Francis during a thanksgiving mass in his honour at a church in Kolkata March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman looks at a Rolls Royce "RRR65" car model made from pure gold weighing 1.5 kg (3 lbs), displayed at the "Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition 2013" (GJIIE) in Chennai March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A woman looks at a Rolls Royce "RRR65" car model made from pure gold weighing 1.5 kg (3 lbs), displayed at the "Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition 2013" (GJIIE) in Chennai March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
An employee displays gold models of elephants at the "Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition 2013" (GJIIE) in Chennai March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
An employee displays gold models of elephants at the "Gem and Jewellery India International Exhibition 2013" (GJIIE) in Chennai March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Swiss woman with her face covered is taken to a hospital by police for her medical examination at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh March 16, 2013. Four men raped a 39-year-old Swiss woman camping with her husband in a forest in Madhya Pradesh, police said...more
A Swiss woman with her face covered is taken to a hospital by police for her medical examination at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh March 16, 2013. Four men raped a 39-year-old Swiss woman camping with her husband in a forest in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday, turning the spotlight anew on the security of women in the world's largest democracy. REUTERS/Stringer
A slum dweller throws her belongings amid the remains of her hut that was burnt in a fire which broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Kolkata March 16, 2013. Hundreds of huts were burnt in a fire early Saturday morning, and no injuries or...more
A slum dweller throws her belongings amid the remains of her hut that was burnt in a fire which broke out in a slum area on the outskirts of Kolkata March 16, 2013. Hundreds of huts were burnt in a fire early Saturday morning, and no injuries or casualties were reported, local media reported. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy jumps from a raft in to the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot day in Ahmedabad March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers sift harvested wheat in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers sift harvested wheat in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A sand sculpture of the newly elected Pope Francis, created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, is seen on a beach in Puri, located in Odisha, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A sand sculpture of the newly elected Pope Francis, created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, is seen on a beach in Puri, located in Odisha, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Naina (L), a student, and her instructor Rahul practice swinging "pois" at a park in Mumbai March 14, 2013. Poi is a recreational activity in which people swing weights tied to strings in a variety of patterns and shapes, the instructor said....more
Naina (L), a student, and her instructor Rahul practice swinging "pois" at a park in Mumbai March 14, 2013. Poi is a recreational activity in which people swing weights tied to strings in a variety of patterns and shapes, the instructor said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Nita Ambani (C), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, claps while listening a song during a "Reliance Bij - Bharat India Jodo" campaign at Salarpur village, south of...more
Nita Ambani (C), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, claps while listening a song during a "Reliance Bij - Bharat India Jodo" campaign at Salarpur village, south of Ahmedabad, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A bee collects pollen from a sunflower in a field in Tamil Nadu March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A bee collects pollen from a sunflower in a field in Tamil Nadu March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Indian paramilitary soldiers carry their injured colleague to a hospital during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian paramilitary soldiers carry their injured colleague to a hospital during a gunfight in Srinagar March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffles with police during a protest in Jammu March 14, 2013. Hundreds of the BJP activists on Thursday held a protest in Jammu against the killing of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel....more
An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scuffles with police during a protest in Jammu March 14, 2013. Hundreds of the BJP activists on Thursday held a protest in Jammu against the killing of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A girl cools off herself from a leaking water pipe on a hot day at a public park in Chennai March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A girl cools off herself from a leaking water pipe on a hot day at a public park in Chennai March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Tibetan exiles shout slogans from inside a bus after they were detained by police during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Tibetan exiles shout slogans from inside a bus after they were detained by police during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man collects empty plastic bottles to be recycled at a factory in a slum in Mumbai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man collects empty plastic bottles to be recycled at a factory in a slum in Mumbai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri Muslim women wail during the funeral of Altaf Ahmad Wani in Srinagar March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women wail during the funeral of Altaf Ahmad Wani in Srinagar March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hospital staff and relatives load the body of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, into an ambulance after a post-mortem at a hospital in New Delhi March 12, 2013. Singh hanged...more
Hospital staff and relatives load the body of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, into an ambulance after a post-mortem at a hospital in New Delhi March 12, 2013. Singh hanged himself in his jail cell on Monday, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mange Lal Singh (L) and Ram Bai (R), father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi...more
Mange Lal Singh (L) and Ram Bai (R), father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A vendor selling candy floss crosses a road in Kolkata March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor selling candy floss crosses a road in Kolkata March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials carry a bag of documents after conducting a raid at a building as part of probes into the AgustaWestland bribery case in New Delhi March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials carry a bag of documents after conducting a raid at a building as part of probes into the AgustaWestland bribery case in New Delhi March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Next Slideshows
Venezuela mourns Chavez
Venezuelans mourns the death of President Hugo Chavez.
Shanghai's Dog Show
Dog shows are gaining popularity among a fast-growing sector of upper-class Chinese citizens.
Rock'n'roll priest
Mexican priest Adolfo Huerta references rock songs, quotes books and tells jokes during his sermons. He says it is important to demystify faith and accept...
Learning to shoot
A firearms class with the Arizona Women's Shooting Associates.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.