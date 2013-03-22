Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 22, 2013 | 5:25pm IST

India This Week

<p>Border Security Force officials carry the coffin containing the body of a colleague during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, March 22, 2013. One BSF personnel was killed and two others were injured after suspected militants ambushed their vehicle on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday morning, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Friday, March 22, 2013

<p>A woman bathes at a roadside municipal tap in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 22, 2013. World Water Day falls on March 22. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Hindu devotees throw coloured water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. In a Holi tradition unique to Barsana and Nandgaon villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A worker fills a spanning machine with cotton at a cotton processing unit at Kadi town in Gujarat March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Police detain a college student during a protest in Chennai March 21, 2013. Students in Chennai staged a protest demanding the government to take a stringent stand against the "war crimes" committed during Sri Lanka's civil war which ended in 2009. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A Kashmir woman covers her face as she walks past army on patrol during a search operation on the outskirts of Srinagar March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Britain's Minister of State for the Foreign Office Hugo Swire (L) speaks with Gujarat's Chief Minister Narendra Modi during the signing ceremony of the long term LNG sale and purchase agreement between British Gas (BG) and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Vendors wait for customers outside their flower shops in the old quarters of Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A blind woman begs for alms inside a commuter train during the evening rush hour in Mumbai March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Dayanidhi Maran (C), a leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, walks after attending the parliament session in New Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt attends a function on catalysing tech Start-ups in India by NASSCOM, in New Delhi March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>T. R. Balu, a leader of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, speaks with the media after handing over the letter of withdrawal of support to President Pranab Mukherjee outside the presidential palace in New Delhi March 19, 2013. DMK, a key regional ally, pulled out of UPA on Tuesday, jeopardising Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reforms but posing no immediate threat to the minority government, which can survive with the support of other parties. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (C) holds the hands of Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (R) and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi March 19, 2013. Mursi was in India on a state visit. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee looks as she dries her saree after taking a dip on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Rescuers and bystanders look at the wreckage of a passenger bus after it fell from a bridge in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra March 19, 2013. At least 37 people were killed and 15 others injured after the bus fell into the Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri district on Tuesday morning, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police escort men accused of a gang rape to a court in Datia district in Madhya Pradesh March 18, 2013. Police have arrested six men accused of the gang-rape of a Swiss tourist who was camping with her husband in a forest in Madhya Pradesh. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy dives from a jetty into the Arabian Sea to cool off at a fishing harbour in Mumbai March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Police stand near the site of a bomb blast on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 18, 2013. One person was injured when a bomb went off in an open area near the construction site of a residential area, a senior police official said. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

