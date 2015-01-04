India This Week
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic...more
Civil defence personnel share a moment before taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
KTM rider Santosh Chunchunguppe Shivashankar of India (L) arrives for the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2015 in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he races a pair of buffaloes while participating in Kambala, an annual buffalo race conducted to mark the end of the harvest season at Surathkal town on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of...more
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. In the background is a flying camera drone....more
Santosh Chunchunguppe of India rides his KTM motorcycle during the departure ceremony of the Dakar Rally 2015 in front of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags:...more
Labourers work during the early morning at the construction site of a road in Mumbai January 2, 2015. India's annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to a five-month high of 6.7 percent in November, driven by higher production of cement and...more
A band member of Indian security forces rehearses for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event to commemorate India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's 60th year of existence in Mumbai January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Border security Force (BSF) officers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague during a wreath-laying ceremony in a camp in Jammu January 1, 2015. Indian border forces killed four Pakistani interior-ministry troops on New Year's Eve, ending a...more
A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar, Punjab January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi December 30, 2014. An intense spell of cold weather forced hundreds of homeless to seek refuge in the shelters....more
A stray dog sits between guns and gloves belonging to Indian Air Force soldiers during a break of a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 30, 2014. The fishermen use the blankets and straw to prevent...more
Next Slideshows
Best photos of the year 2014
The stories behind our top photos of 2014.
Cold mornings in north India
North India under the spell of a harsh winter.
World rings in New Year
Ushering in 2015 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.
New Year Celebrations
People from around the world welcome 2015.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.