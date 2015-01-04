Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 4, 2015 | 4:25pm IST

India This Week

Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad, at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 20
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad or the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Kashmiri Muslim women offer prayers during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims on Sunday morning thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad or the Prophet's birth anniversary. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 20
Civil defence personnel share a moment before taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Civil defence personnel share a moment before taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Civil defence personnel share a moment before taking part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 102nd Indian Science Congress in Mumbai January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 20
KTM rider Santosh Chunchunguppe Shivashankar of India (L) arrives for the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2015 in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

KTM rider Santosh Chunchunguppe Shivashankar of India (L) arrives for the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2015 in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
KTM rider Santosh Chunchunguppe Shivashankar of India (L) arrives for the technical verification exercise of the Dakar Rally 2015 in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
Close
5 / 20
A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he races a pair of buffaloes while participating in Kambala, an annual buffalo race conducted to mark the end of the harvest season at Surathkal town on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Mangalore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he races a pair of buffaloes while participating in Kambala, an annual buffalo race conducted to mark the end of the harvest season at Surathkal town on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
A man is silhouetted against the setting sun as he races a pair of buffaloes while participating in Kambala, an annual buffalo race conducted to mark the end of the harvest season at Surathkal town on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Mangalore January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa (INDIA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
6 / 20
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Volunteers of the India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) take part in a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)
Close
7 / 20
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. In the background is a flying camera drone. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. In the background is a flying camera drone....more

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), attends a drill during their workers' meet in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad January 3, 2015. In the background is a flying camera drone. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: POLITICS)
Close
8 / 20
Santosh Chunchunguppe of India rides his KTM motorcycle during the departure ceremony of the Dakar Rally 2015 in front of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

Santosh Chunchunguppe of India rides his KTM motorcycle during the departure ceremony of the Dakar Rally 2015 in front of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags:...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
Santosh Chunchunguppe of India rides his KTM motorcycle during the departure ceremony of the Dakar Rally 2015 in front of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
Close
9 / 20
Labourers work during the early morning at the construction site of a road in Mumbai January 2, 2015. India's annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to a five-month high of 6.7 percent in November, driven by higher production of cement and refinery products, government data showed on Wednesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Labourers work during the early morning at the construction site of a road in Mumbai January 2, 2015. India's annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to a five-month high of 6.7 percent in November, driven by higher production of cement and...more

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Labourers work during the early morning at the construction site of a road in Mumbai January 2, 2015. India's annual infrastructure output growth accelerated to a five-month high of 6.7 percent in November, driven by higher production of cement and refinery products, government data showed on Wednesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
A band member of Indian security forces rehearses for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A band member of Indian security forces rehearses for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
A band member of Indian security forces rehearses for the Republic Day parade amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 2, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
11 / 20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event to commemorate India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's 60th year of existence in Mumbai January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event to commemorate India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's 60th year of existence in Mumbai January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 02, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event to commemorate India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's 60th year of existence in Mumbai January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 20
Border security Force (BSF) officers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague during a wreath-laying ceremony in a camp in Jammu January 1, 2015. Indian border forces killed four Pakistani interior-ministry troops on New Year's Eve, ending a year in which clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours have escalated and hopes for reconciliation faded. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Border security Force (BSF) officers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague during a wreath-laying ceremony in a camp in Jammu January 1, 2015. Indian border forces killed four Pakistani interior-ministry troops on New Year's Eve, ending a...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
Border security Force (BSF) officers carry a coffin containing the body of a colleague during a wreath-laying ceremony in a camp in Jammu January 1, 2015. Indian border forces killed four Pakistani interior-ministry troops on New Year's Eve, ending a year in which clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours have escalated and hopes for reconciliation faded. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
13 / 20
A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
A Christian prays during a New Year's Day service inside a church in Ahmedabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 20
A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar, Punjab January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar, Punjab January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, January 01, 2015
A devotee prays inside the sarowar, or sacred pond, at the holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple on the first day of the New Year in Amritsar, Punjab January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
15 / 20
A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A couple ride a scooter in a market place on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
16 / 20
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
School teachers arrange flower petals in a formation during their New Year's Day celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad December 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 20
A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi December 30, 2014. An intense spell of cold weather forced hundreds of homeless to seek refuge in the shelters. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi December 30, 2014. An intense spell of cold weather forced hundreds of homeless to seek refuge in the shelters....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 31, 2014
A homeless man covered in a blanket sleeps inside a government-run night shelter on a cold winter night in the old quarters of Delhi December 30, 2014. An intense spell of cold weather forced hundreds of homeless to seek refuge in the shelters. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 20
A stray dog sits between guns and gloves belonging to Indian Air Force soldiers during a break of a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A stray dog sits between guns and gloves belonging to Indian Air Force soldiers during a break of a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
A stray dog sits between guns and gloves belonging to Indian Air Force soldiers during a break of a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold and winter morning in New Delhi December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
19 / 20
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 30, 2014. The fishermen use the blankets and straw to prevent light from entering through the water, which according to them helps in the catching of fish. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 30, 2014. The fishermen use the blankets and straw to prevent...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 30, 2014
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 30, 2014. The fishermen use the blankets and straw to prevent light from entering through the water, which according to them helps in the catching of fish. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

Next Slideshows

Best photos of the year 2014

Best photos of the year 2014

The stories behind our top photos of 2014.

03 Jan 2015
Cold mornings in north India

Cold mornings in north India

North India under the spell of a harsh winter.

02 Jan 2015
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2015 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

01 Jan 2015
New Year Celebrations

New Year Celebrations

People from around the world welcome 2015.

31 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast