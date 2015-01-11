India This Week
Men walk along a water canal amid dense fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A stray dog chases Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders as they perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attend a convocation ceremony for students at a university in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at its headquarters in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru January 9, 2015. Shares in software services exporter Infosys Ltd ...more
Artists work on a sand sculpture made in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, at a beach in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A golfer (C) is silhouetted against the rising sun as he prepares to hit a shot on a driving range, amid dense fog during a winter morning in Chandigarh, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smokes cannabis inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of river Ganges, on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man exercises in a public park on a winter morning in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures upon his arrival at the inauguration ceremony of the thirteenth "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" or Overseas Indians Conference at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Chief economic adviser at the Finance Ministry Arvind Subramanian (bottom L) listens to finance officials during their meeting in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a metro rail project in Kolkata January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates reaching his century during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A male leopard which was tranquilized by forest officials, is carried in a cage from a residential house after it strayed from the wild, in Guwahati January 7, 2015. The leopard was rescued and taken to the Assam state zoological park according to...more
Band members of security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A villager shows the boundary wall of his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians fled from their homes as fighting...more
Police officers escort Gurmeet Singh, also known as Jagtar Singh Tara, from India, as they arrive at the criminal court in Bangkok January 6, 2015. Thai police have arrested Singh convicted of involvement in a bomb attack in India two decades ago...more
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee prays as she takes a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam,...more
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives to take a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Men bathe at a roadside municipal tap in Kolkata January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor gets dressed under a mosquito net at his roadside shop in Mumbai January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sikh devotees show off their fire blowing skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Visually impaired students of a school for the blind listen to their instructor before the start of a soccer match inside their school in New Delhi January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Nihangs or Sikh warriors perform "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the...more
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves upon his arrival as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (R) looks on at the airport in New Delhi January 10, 2015. Ban is on a four-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Suresh Raina (L) for a duck during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu pilgrims wait in a line to receive free food distributed by a non-governmental group (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the Vibrant Gujarat conference in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts to the blustery weather on his arrival in Munich January 10, 2015. Kerry will meet Sultan Qaboos of Oman in Munich before travelling on to India. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon signs a book as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (C) and Kartikeya V Sarabhai (L), a trustee of the Gandhi Ashram, watch during his visit to the Ashram in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry signs the guest book at the Mahatma Gandhi home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015, while touring the Gandhi Ashram. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry watches a woman work a spinning wheel as he tours Mahatma Gandhi's home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
