Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jan 11, 2015 | 10:50pm IST

India This Week

Men walk along a water canal amid dense fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Men walk along a water canal amid dense fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Men walk along a water canal amid dense fog on a winter morning on the outskirts of Jammu January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
1 / 40
A stray dog chases Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders as they perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A stray dog chases Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders as they perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A stray dog chases Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders as they perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 40
Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 40
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attend a convocation ceremony for students at a university in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attend a convocation ceremony for students at a university in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan attend a convocation ceremony for students at a university in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 40
Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at its headquarters in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru January 9, 2015. Shares in software services exporter Infosys Ltd rose almost 7 percent on Friday after it surprised investors by sticking to its full-year sales target, thanks to healthy demand that helped offset the impact of a stronger dollar. Infosys, which posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter profit, confirmed it expects sales growth of 7 to 9 percent for the year ending in March 2015, in constant currency terms and based on exchange rates for the September quarter. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at its headquarters in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru January 9, 2015. Shares in software services exporter Infosys Ltd ...more

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly financial results at its headquarters in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru January 9, 2015. Shares in software services exporter Infosys Ltd rose almost 7 percent on Friday after it surprised investors by sticking to its full-year sales target, thanks to healthy demand that helped offset the impact of a stronger dollar. Infosys, which posted a 13 percent rise in third-quarter profit, confirmed it expects sales growth of 7 to 9 percent for the year ending in March 2015, in constant currency terms and based on exchange rates for the September quarter. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa
Close
5 / 40
Artists work on a sand sculpture made in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, at a beach in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Artists work on a sand sculpture made in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, at a beach in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Artists work on a sand sculpture made in tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, at a beach in Mumbai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 40
A golfer (C) is silhouetted against the rising sun as he prepares to hit a shot on a driving range, amid dense fog during a winter morning in Chandigarh, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A golfer (C) is silhouetted against the rising sun as he prepares to hit a shot on a driving range, amid dense fog during a winter morning in Chandigarh, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A golfer (C) is silhouetted against the rising sun as he prepares to hit a shot on a driving range, amid dense fog during a winter morning in Chandigarh, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
7 / 40
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smokes cannabis inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of river Ganges, on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smokes cannabis inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of river Ganges, on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man, smokes cannabis inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of river Ganges, on his way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
8 / 40
A man exercises in a public park on a winter morning in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man exercises in a public park on a winter morning in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A man exercises in a public park on a winter morning in Kolkata January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 40
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
10 / 40
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Indian policemen rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
11 / 40
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle riders get ready to perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 40
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures upon his arrival at the inauguration ceremony of the thirteenth "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" or Overseas Indians Conference at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures upon his arrival at the inauguration ceremony of the thirteenth "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" or Overseas Indians Conference at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures upon his arrival at the inauguration ceremony of the thirteenth "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" or Overseas Indians Conference at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 40
Chief economic adviser at the Finance Ministry Arvind Subramanian (bottom L) listens to finance officials during their meeting in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Chief economic adviser at the Finance Ministry Arvind Subramanian (bottom L) listens to finance officials during their meeting in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Chief economic adviser at the Finance Ministry Arvind Subramanian (bottom L) listens to finance officials during their meeting in New Delhi January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 40
Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a metro rail project in Kolkata January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a metro rail project in Kolkata January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a metro rail project in Kolkata January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 40
Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates reaching his century during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates reaching his century during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
Australia's captain Steven Smith celebrates reaching his century during the second day's play in the fourth test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 7, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 40
A male leopard which was tranquilized by forest officials, is carried in a cage from a residential house after it strayed from the wild, in Guwahati January 7, 2015. The leopard was rescued and taken to the Assam state zoological park according to forest officials on Wednesday. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A male leopard which was tranquilized by forest officials, is carried in a cage from a residential house after it strayed from the wild, in Guwahati January 7, 2015. The leopard was rescued and taken to the Assam state zoological park according to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
A male leopard which was tranquilized by forest officials, is carried in a cage from a residential house after it strayed from the wild, in Guwahati January 7, 2015. The leopard was rescued and taken to the Assam state zoological park according to forest officials on Wednesday. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Close
17 / 40
Band members of security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Band members of security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Band members of security forces, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 40
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Soldiers rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi January 6, 2015. India will celebrate its annual Republic Day on January 26. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
19 / 40
A villager shows the boundary wall of his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians fled from their homes as fighting between India and Pakistan spread along a 200-km stretch of the border in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A villager shows the boundary wall of his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians fled from their homes as fighting...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A villager shows the boundary wall of his house, which locals said was damaged by firing from the Pakistan side of the border, at Bainglad village in Samba sector, south of Jammu January 6, 2015. Thousands of Indians fled from their homes as fighting between India and Pakistan spread along a 200-km stretch of the border in the disputed region of Kashmir. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
20 / 40
Police officers escort Gurmeet Singh, also known as Jagtar Singh Tara, from India, as they arrive at the criminal court in Bangkok January 6, 2015. Thai police have arrested Singh convicted of involvement in a bomb attack in India two decades ago that killed 18 people, including the then-chief minister of Punjab, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh, also known as Jagtar Singh Tara, a former member of the Babbar Khalsa International Sikh separatist group, was jailed for life in 2007 for his involvement in the 1995 attack outside a government complex in Chandigarh. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Police officers escort Gurmeet Singh, also known as Jagtar Singh Tara, from India, as they arrive at the criminal court in Bangkok January 6, 2015. Thai police have arrested Singh convicted of involvement in a bomb attack in India two decades ago...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Police officers escort Gurmeet Singh, also known as Jagtar Singh Tara, from India, as they arrive at the criminal court in Bangkok January 6, 2015. Thai police have arrested Singh convicted of involvement in a bomb attack in India two decades ago that killed 18 people, including the then-chief minister of Punjab, a spokesman said on Tuesday. Gurmeet Singh, also known as Jagtar Singh Tara, a former member of the Babbar Khalsa International Sikh separatist group, was jailed for life in 2007 for his involvement in the 1995 attack outside a government complex in Chandigarh. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
21 / 40
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
22 / 40
A Hindu devotee prays as she takes a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Hindu devotee prays as she takes a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A Hindu devotee prays as she takes a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of devotees take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
23 / 40
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives to take a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives to take a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman arrives to take a holy dip at Sangam during Magh Mela in Allahabad January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
24 / 40
Men bathe at a roadside municipal tap in Kolkata January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men bathe at a roadside municipal tap in Kolkata January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Men bathe at a roadside municipal tap in Kolkata January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
25 / 40
A vendor gets dressed under a mosquito net at his roadside shop in Mumbai January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor gets dressed under a mosquito net at his roadside shop in Mumbai January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
A vendor gets dressed under a mosquito net at his roadside shop in Mumbai January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
26 / 40
Sikh devotees show off their fire blowing skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sikh devotees show off their fire blowing skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Sikh devotees show off their fire blowing skills during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Jammu January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
27 / 40
Visually impaired students of a school for the blind listen to their instructor before the start of a soccer match inside their school in New Delhi January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Visually impaired students of a school for the blind listen to their instructor before the start of a soccer match inside their school in New Delhi January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Visually impaired students of a school for the blind listen to their instructor before the start of a soccer match inside their school in New Delhi January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
28 / 40
Nihangs or Sikh warriors perform "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Nihangs or Sikh warriors perform "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Nihangs or Sikh warriors perform "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Chandigarh January 5, 2015. Guru Gobind Singh was the last and the tenth Guru of the Sikhs. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
29 / 40
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves upon his arrival as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (R) looks on at the airport in New Delhi January 10, 2015. Ban is on a four-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves upon his arrival as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (R) looks on at the airport in New Delhi January 10, 2015. Ban is on a four-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves upon his arrival as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (R) looks on at the airport in New Delhi January 10, 2015. Ban is on a four-day official visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
30 / 40
Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Suresh Raina (L) for a duck during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Suresh Raina (L) for a duck during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Suresh Raina (L) for a duck during the fifth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) January 10, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
31 / 40
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
32 / 40
Hindu pilgrims wait in a line to receive free food distributed by a non-governmental group (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu pilgrims wait in a line to receive free food distributed by a non-governmental group (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Hindu pilgrims wait in a line to receive free food distributed by a non-governmental group (NGO) before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
33 / 40
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the Vibrant Gujarat conference in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the Vibrant Gujarat conference in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to the Vibrant Gujarat conference in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
34 / 40
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts to the blustery weather on his arrival in Munich January 10, 2015. Kerry will meet Sultan Qaboos of Oman in Munich before travelling on to India. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts to the blustery weather on his arrival in Munich January 10, 2015. Kerry will meet Sultan Qaboos of Oman in Munich before travelling on to India. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts to the blustery weather on his arrival in Munich January 10, 2015. Kerry will meet Sultan Qaboos of Oman in Munich before travelling on to India. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
35 / 40
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon signs a book as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (C) and Kartikeya V Sarabhai (L), a trustee of the Gandhi Ashram, watch during his visit to the Ashram in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon signs a book as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (C) and Kartikeya V Sarabhai (L), a trustee of the Gandhi Ashram, watch during his visit to the Ashram in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon signs a book as his wife Yoo Soon-taek (C) and Kartikeya V Sarabhai (L), a trustee of the Gandhi Ashram, watch during his visit to the Ashram in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 40
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections, at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
37 / 40
Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Boys tie their boats as fog covers the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold evening in Allahabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
38 / 40
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry signs the guest book at the Mahatma Gandhi home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015, while touring the Gandhi Ashram. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry signs the guest book at the Mahatma Gandhi home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015, while touring the Gandhi Ashram. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry signs the guest book at the Mahatma Gandhi home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015, while touring the Gandhi Ashram. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
39 / 40
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry watches a woman work a spinning wheel as he tours Mahatma Gandhi's home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry watches a woman work a spinning wheel as he tours Mahatma Gandhi's home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry watches a woman work a spinning wheel as he tours Mahatma Gandhi's home in Ahmedabad January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Church for the deaf

Church for the deaf

Next Slideshows

Church for the deaf

Church for the deaf

Manhattan's St. Elizabeth is the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation.

11 Jan 2015
Long lines in Venezuela

Long lines in Venezuela

Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn as a slowdown in deliveries sharpens the nation's nagging product...

10 Jan 2015
A week in Paris

A week in Paris

Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.

10 Jan 2015
Blizzard hits Mideast

Blizzard hits Mideast

A storm hits the Middle East with blizzards, rain and strong winds, keeping people at home across much of the region.

10 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast