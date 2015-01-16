Edition:
India this week

A "Sadhu", or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Kashmiri people mourn the death of militants, who were killed by Indian soldiers on Thursday in a gun battle, as they attend their funeral in Pakharpora, south of Srinagar January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Villagers with their fishing nets participate in a community fishing event at a lake on the eve of Bhogali Bihu festival at Sonapur area in the northeastern Indian state of Assam January 14, 2015. The annual festival marks the end of the winter harvesting season. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks over the machines at a soon-to-be opened Ford India automotive factory with plant manager Kal Kearns (2nd L) in Sanand January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Hyun Chil Hong (R), president and chief executive of Samsung India Electronics, and Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi hold the Samsung's new Z1 smartphones at its launch in New Delhi January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Hindu devotees lead a cow tethered to a rope over a fire during a ritual to mark the Makar Sankranti festival in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A vendor pours milk to cool it-off before serving it to the customers at a makeshift roadside shop in New Delhi January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Devotees prepare ritual rice dishes to offer to the Hindu Sun God as they attend Pongal celebrations at a slum in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Hindu pilgrims prepare to take a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A labourer takes down tin boxes inside a tin container recycling factory in a slum area in Mumbai January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, drink tea inside their makeshift camps near the confluence of river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their residence at Malihabad town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Indian Army chief General Dalbir Singh (C) leaves the venue after addressing a news conference in New Delhi January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gives the traditional Indian greeting before departing India at the airport in Ahmedabad January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Schoolgirls wearing colourful dresses cheer around a bonfire during the Lohri festival celebrations at their school in Amritsar January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon gestures while addressing a gathering during a lecture themed "India and the United Nations in a Changing World"? in New Delhi January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A worker sits on steel bars as he takes a break inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (R) shakes hands with India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj before start of their meeting in New Delhi January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
An India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" motorcycle rider arrives to perform during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi January 16, 2015. IREUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Hindu devotees take holy dips at Sangam during the Magh Mela festival, on an early winter morning in Allahabad January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
