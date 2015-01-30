India this week
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L) and U.S. President Barack Obama (centre R) sit under umbrellas watching India's Republic Day parade in the rain together from their review stand in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen...more
Indian soldiers prepare to fold the national flag during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2015. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day...more
Vendors sell clothes on the roadside at a second-hand street side clothing market in Mumbai January 28, 2015. The market is open daily for three hours and hundreds of vendors gather to barter or sell used clothing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. President Barack Obama's presidential Cadillac limousine, referred to as "The Beast," is seen turning around as U.S. Secret Service agents guard the vehicle outside one of the president's events in New Delhi January 27, 2015. The next generation...more
The Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings are illuminated during the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 29, 2015. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the...more
U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with the crowd after delivering a speech at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi January 27, 2015. Obama is in the final day of a three day visit to India before stopping in Saudi Arabia to pay his respects to...more
An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu January 26, 2015. India celebrated its 66th Republic Day on Monday. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A groom leads his horse in the equine pool after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki (R) and the Japanese ambassador to India Takeshi Yagi (2nd L) light a traditional Indian oil lamp as Gujarat's Chief Minister Anandiben Patel (2nd R) gestures during a foundation stone...more
Indian soldiers march after placing a coffin that contains the body of an army colonel, M.N. Rai, who was killed in a gun battle with militants, during the wreath laying ceremony at a military garrison in Srinagar January 28, 2015. The Indian army...more
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2015. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian...more
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama fold their hands in a traditional Indian greeting from the steps of Air Force One upon their departure at the airport in New Delhi January 27, 2015. Obama weighed in on one of India's most...more
U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Indian children's rights activist Kailash Satyarthi as they stand with Satyarhi's wife Sumedha (L) and children with whom Satyarthi works with, 8-year-old Deepak and 12-year-old Payal Jangid, and first lady...more
A Kashmiri man rides his bicycle during snowfall on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 29, 2015. Temperatures in Srinagar, which received the season's first snowfall on Thursday, dipped to -0.2 degree Celsius (31.64 degree Fahrenheit),...more
Kashmiri people gather around the body of a militant, who was killed by Indian soldiers in a gun battle, during his funeral in Handoora, south of Srinagar January 28, 2015. An Indian army colonel was among four people killed in a gunbattle with...more
Suzuki Motor Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Osamu Suzuki (C) gestures at the site of a foundation stone laying ceremony for one of the three proposed Suzuki manufacturing facilities plants at Hansalpur in the western Indian state of Gujarat...more
A man covered in blanket sits outside a shop selling wood at a market in Mumbai January 28, 2015. The market is open daily for three hours and hundreds of vendors gather to barter or sell used clothing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station as it is illuminated with the colours of the Indian flag on the occasion Republic Day in Mumbai January 26, 2015. India celebrated its 66th Republic Day on Monday....more
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrate after being awarded the first position in the best marching trophy competition during the Republic Day celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 26, 2015. India celebrated its...more
An Indian army tank and multiple launch rocket systems roll down the street as part of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. India celebrated its 66th Republic Day on Monday. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Indian security officer guarding India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama keeps his weapon at the ready as they arrive to attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
