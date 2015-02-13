Edition:
India this week

Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal (C) addresses his supporters in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Students give thumbs-up to wish the Indian cricket team luck, as they hold a giant cut-out replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai, February 12, 2015. The 2015 Cricket World Cup begins on Feb. 14. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Models wait for their turn to be judged during auditions for the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai February 12, 2015. The event will be held from March 18 to March 22. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A worker takes a nap inside a shop selling potatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Delhi February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremonial reception for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (L) gestures as U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew looks on before the fifth U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue in New Delhi February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Students use a rope to climb up a tree during training a session at a fire and safety college in Sikar district in the India's desert state of Rajasthan February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
U.S. ambassador to India Richard Rahul Verma (R) interacts with women from the fishing community, whohave enrolled at a camp for the ongoing Unique Identification (UID) database drive, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew (3rd R) looks on, during their visit at Koli fishing village in Mumbai February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rafiq Maqbool/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A boy with a plastic bag over his head plays with others outside their makeshift home in New Delhi February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman (C) from the Lambani tribe wearing traditional attire sits along with other demonstrators during a sit-in protest in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, February 11, 2015. Hundreds of demonstrators, mostly tribal, on Wednesday held a protest demanding basic amenities including the issuance of ration cards, banking loans and better education, the protesters said. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman washes a tumbler next to laundry hung out to be dried in an alleyway in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, formerly known as Bangalore, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Residents use an improvised raft to cross a sewage canal at a slum in Mumbai February 11, 2015. Residents pay 2 Indian rupees ($0.03) for a single trip. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks amongst birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A cricket fan is pictured after having his hair trimmed into the shape of a Cricket World Cup trophy at a saloon during a promotional event in Mumbai February 12, 2015. The Cricket World Cup is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand and takes place from February 14. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. K. Dhowan speaks during the 17th Asian Security Conference organised by the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA) in New Delhi February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A worker fills a vacuum pipe with cotton to clean it at a cotton processing unit in Kadi town in the western Indian state of Gujarat February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes a nap in front of the party's campaign billboard featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and the BJP's president Amit Shah at a party office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) take part in the celebrations outside the AAP office in New Delhi February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Kashmiri villagers carry the body of a civilian, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, during his funeral in Palhalan, north of Srinagar February 10, 2015. Bhat was killed and two others were injured on Monday in a clash between the Indian security forces and protesters who were demanding the mortal remains of Afzal Guru - a Kashmiri man, who was executed on February 9, 2013, for an attack on India's parliament in 2001, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A homeless family sits next to burning garbage outside a public toilet in Mumbai February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A protester attends a rally by hundreds of Christians against recent attacks on churches nationwide, in Mumbai February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
Protesters shout slogans during a rally by hundreds of Christians against recent attacks on churches nationwide, in Mumbai February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A worker climbs up to a pillar of a metro railway under construction in Kolkata February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
