India this week

Kashmiri villagers carry the body of a civilian, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, during his funeral in Palhalan, north of Srinagar February 10, 2015. Bhat was killed and two others were injured on Monday in a clash between the Indian security forces and...more

Kashmiri villagers carry the body of a civilian, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, during his funeral in Palhalan, north of Srinagar February 10, 2015. Bhat was killed and two others were injured on Monday in a clash between the Indian security forces and protesters who were demanding the mortal remains of Afzal Guru - a Kashmiri man, who was executed on February 9, 2013, for an attack on India's parliament in 2001, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close