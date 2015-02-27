Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 27, 2015 | 4:45pm IST

India this week

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L), President Pranab Mukherjee (centre R), Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (3rd R) and Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (R) walk inside the parliament premises as they arrive to attend the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L), President Pranab Mukherjee (centre R), Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (3rd R) and Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (R) walk inside the parliament premises as they arrive to attend the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre L), President Pranab Mukherjee (centre R), Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan (3rd R) and Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (R) walk inside the parliament premises as they arrive to attend the first day of the budget session in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker unloads a sack filled with cement at a railway yard in Ahmedabad February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker unloads a sack filled with cement at a railway yard in Ahmedabad February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A worker unloads a sack filled with cement at a railway yard in Ahmedabad February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers carry a packed basket of vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Workers carry a packed basket of vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Workers carry a packed basket of vegetables at a wholesale vegetable market in Kolkata February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu arrives at the parliament to unveil the railway budget in New Delhi February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress party, holds a mace presented to her by the party workers during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress party, holds a mace presented to her by the party workers during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Sonia Gandhi, chief of Congress party, holds a mace presented to her by the party workers during a campaign rally ahead of state assembly elections in New Delhi February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek poses next to an elephant outside the residence of the ambassador of Turkey to India, before his interview with Reuters in New Delhi February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek poses next to an elephant outside the residence of the ambassador of Turkey to India, before his interview with Reuters in New Delhi February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek poses next to an elephant outside the residence of the ambassador of Turkey to India, before his interview with Reuters in New Delhi February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seized gold bars are kept on display by Indian police officials at a police station in Ahmedabad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Seized gold bars are kept on display by Indian police officials at a police station in Ahmedabad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Seized gold bars are kept on display by Indian police officials at a police station in Ahmedabad February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare addresses his supporters during a sit-in protest in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare addresses his supporters during a sit-in protest in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare addresses his supporters during a sit-in protest in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy jumps into the river Ganges to swim in Kolkata February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy jumps into the river Ganges to swim in Kolkata February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A boy jumps into the river Ganges to swim in Kolkata February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A private security guard stands guard inside the premises of the MGF mall in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A private security guard stands guard inside the premises of the MGF mall in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A private security guard stands guard inside the premises of the MGF mall in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare attends a sit-in protest in New Delhi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
