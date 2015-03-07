India This Week

A villager carries a bamboo stick as he secures the area for Hindu priest Hiralal to come out of the temple and walk through the bonfire (signifying the burning of the demoness Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring...more

A villager carries a bamboo stick as he secures the area for Hindu priest Hiralal to come out of the temple and walk through the bonfire (signifying the burning of the demoness Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, at village Phalen near Mathura, March 6, 2015. Holi in Phalen is marked on the first day of the full moon, re-enacting a Hindu mythological story by the burning of a pyre of wood, symbolising the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close