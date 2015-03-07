Edition:
India This Week

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) arrives with Mangala Samaraweera (R), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, for their meeting in Colombo March 7, 2015. Swaraj is on a two-day visit to prepare for the upcoming visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Singh Modi on March 13 to 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
A "Nihang", or a Sikh warrior, rides three horses as he performs during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 6, 2015. "Hola Mohalla", or the festival of Nihangs, is celebrated during the festival of Holi, marking the congregation of Sikh devotees from all over the country. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
India's batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and MS Dhoni (L) walk with West Indies' wicket keeper Denesh Ramdin off the field together following India's four wicket victory at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
India's captain MS Dhoni lights up the bails as he flips them off the stumps after India defeated the West Indies by four wickets at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A man pours water on a girl as she leaves the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Fishermen from India put up their belongings outside their cells, after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi March 6, 2015. According to local media Pakistan maritime authorities arrested 46 Indian fishermen and took into custody their eight boats for illegal fishing in the country's territorial waters, police said on Friday. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A villager carries a bamboo stick as he secures the area for Hindu priest Hiralal to come out of the temple and walk through the bonfire (signifying the burning of the demoness Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, at village Phalen near Mathura, March 6, 2015. Holi in Phalen is marked on the first day of the full moon, re-enacting a Hindu mythological story by the burning of a pyre of wood, symbolising the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Engineers walk out of an under construction railway tunnel in Karka in the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir state March 4, 2015. The central government unveiled plans last month to invest $137 billion in its decrepit rail network over the next five years, heralding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive approach to building infrastructure. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A worker stands on a pile of folded corrugated boxes at a wholesale market in Mumbai March 4, 2015. The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly lowered its policy rate for the second time this year on Wednesday, backing a government that is pushing to revive economic growth as inflation cools. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. Indian shares fell on Wednesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session, as the initial surge after an unexpected rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India was offset by profit-taking and on speculation foreign investors sold blue-chips. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A schoolboy walks through an alley in a slum, during early morning in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Spain's Defence Minister Pedro Morenes (R) shakes hands with India's Minister of State (MOS) for Defence Rao Inderjit Singh during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Spain's Defence Minister Pedro Morenes (C) inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
An Indian army recruit wearing his ceremonial uniform looks on as he marches during their passing out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar March 4, 2015. A total of 179 youths from various religious backgrounds were formally inducted into the Indian army's Jammu and Kashmiri Light Infantry Regiment (JKLIR) after their 49 week training, an army official said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Workers are silhouetted as they put up a billboard advertisement on a highway in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
British filmmaker Leslee Udwin poses for a picture after addressing a news conference in New Delhi March 3, 2015. A new documentary based on the fatal gang rape of a woman in New Delhi in 2012 highlights gender inequality and sex crimes in India, with the seeming lack of remorse among those convicted of the crime shocking even the film's director. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, an app-based cab service provider, poses in front of an Ola cab in Mumbai March 3, 2015. Ola, India's largest online taxi business, will more than double its reach by expanding into 200 cities after this week's acquisition of rival TaxiForSure handed it control of more than 80 percent of the country's organised cab market. The company aims to capitalise on India's low level car ownership, with urbanites deterred by both the expense and the lack of parking space, its 29-year-old Chief Executive Aggarwal told Reuters on Tuesday. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry (L) and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyan Jaishankar shake hands with each other's delegation at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aamir Qureshi/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry (R) and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyan Jaishankar smile before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with sticks as part of Holi celebrations at Gokul village in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Children play against the backdrop of rain clouds on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Students and a teacher (C) wear protective masks during a class at a school in Ahmedabad March 2, 2015. India has seen a sharp rise in the number of swine flu deaths and reported cases this year, prompting officials to investigate the cause and step up efforts to combat the virus. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Female police recruits throw their caps in the air, as they celebrate after their passing-out parade, in Agartala, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A man holding an umbrella walks during snowfall in Srinagar, March 2, 2015. Temperatures in Srinagar on Monday dipped to 0.4 degrees Celsius (32.72 degrees Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Commuters wait for a passenger bus under a snow covered tree during a snowfall in Srinagar March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
