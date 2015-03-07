India This Week
India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (C) arrives with Mangala Samaraweera (R), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, for their meeting in Colombo March 7, 2015. Swaraj is on a two-day visit to prepare for the upcoming visit of India's...more
A "Nihang", or a Sikh warrior, rides three horses as he performs during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 6, 2015. "Hola Mohalla", or the festival of Nihangs, is celebrated during the festival of Holi, marking the...more
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows'...more
India's batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin (R) and MS Dhoni (L) walk with West Indies' wicket keeper Denesh Ramdin off the field together following India's four wicket victory at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
India's captain MS Dhoni lights up the bails as he flips them off the stumps after India defeated the West Indies by four wickets at the Cricket World Cup in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A man pours water on a girl as she leaves the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh March 6, 2015. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India....more
Fishermen from India put up their belongings outside their cells, after being detained in Pakistani waters, at a police station in Karachi March 6, 2015. According to local media Pakistan maritime authorities arrested 46 Indian fishermen and took...more
A villager carries a bamboo stick as he secures the area for Hindu priest Hiralal to come out of the temple and walk through the bonfire (signifying the burning of the demoness Holika) during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring...more
Engineers walk out of an under construction railway tunnel in Karka in the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir state March 4, 2015. The central government unveiled plans last month to invest $137 billion in its decrepit rail network over the next...more
A worker stands on a pile of folded corrugated boxes at a wholesale market in Mumbai March 4, 2015. The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly lowered its policy rate for the second time this year on Wednesday, backing a government that is pushing to...more
A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. Indian shares fell on Wednesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session, as the initial...more
A schoolboy walks through an alley in a slum, during early morning in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Spain's Defence Minister Pedro Morenes (R) shakes hands with India's Minister of State (MOS) for Defence Rao Inderjit Singh during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Spain's Defence Minister Pedro Morenes (C) inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian army recruit wearing his ceremonial uniform looks on as he marches during their passing out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar March 4, 2015. A total of 179 youths from various religious backgrounds were formally...more
Workers are silhouetted as they put up a billboard advertisement on a highway in Mumbai March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
British filmmaker Leslee Udwin poses for a picture after addressing a news conference in New Delhi March 3, 2015. A new documentary based on the fatal gang rape of a woman in New Delhi in 2012 highlights gender inequality and sex crimes in India,...more
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola, an app-based cab service provider, poses in front of an Ola cab in Mumbai March 3, 2015. Ola, India's largest online taxi business, will more than double its reach by expanding into 200 cities after this...more
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry (L) and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyan Jaishankar shake hands with each other's delegation at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aamir Qureshi/Pool
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry (R) and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyan Jaishankar smile before their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A man shields himself from women playfully beating him with sticks as part of Holi celebrations at Gokul village in Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Children play against the backdrop of rain clouds on the banks of river Yamuna in New Delhi March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students and a teacher (C) wear protective masks during a class at a school in Ahmedabad March 2, 2015. India has seen a sharp rise in the number of swine flu deaths and reported cases this year, prompting officials to investigate the cause and step...more
Female police recruits throw their caps in the air, as they celebrate after their passing-out parade, in Agartala, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man holding an umbrella walks during snowfall in Srinagar, March 2, 2015. Temperatures in Srinagar on Monday dipped to 0.4 degrees Celsius (32.72 degrees Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Commuters wait for a passenger bus under a snow covered tree during a snowfall in Srinagar March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
The disappearance of MH370
A look back at Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
Dealing with dengue
Officials in Brazil are dealing with a large rise in dengue fever.
Mourning the miners
Thirty-three miners were confirmed dead after a coal mine blast in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, near the battle front in eastern Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.