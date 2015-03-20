India this week
Girls wash cooking utensils in a stream as snow falls in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man drives his car down a snow-covered street during snowfall in Srinagar March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman carries fish for sale at a wholesale market at a harbour in Mumbai, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman holding an umbrella walks during snowfall in Srinagar March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, take part in a rally to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015....more
A Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, holds candles during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015....more
A Christian holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Pregnant women holding their prescription papers wait to be examined at a government-run hospital in Agartala March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An artist dressed as the Hindu goddess Raktha Chamunda waits to perform during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An artist dressed as Hindu god Vishnumurhty performs during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An artist has his face painted to resemble Hindu god Shasthappan before performing during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Hindu nun holds a poster during a protest rally to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's striker Robin Singh (L) tries to score a goal past Nepal's goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu (16) during their 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Kathmandu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mahout rides his elephant on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man takes part in a special prayer service at a church to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kathakali dancer performs during a cultural event in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A fisherman is silhouetted against the backdrop of Sabarmati river as he fishes on a temporary raft in Ahmedabad March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane, is seen in flight above a bird, after it took off at the airport in Ahmedabad March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 75, poses for a picture with the artists of the Rambo Circus in Mumbai March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 75, is carried by a clown after an event at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Fans of Bangladesh's cricket team with their faces painted like tigers are seen before their team's Cricket World Cup quarter-final match against India in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Bangladesh's bowler Rubel Hossain (2nd L) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli (R) for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A fan of India's cricket team blows into a sea shell during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni (L) celebrates with team mate Suresh Raina after catching Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking wicket of Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan, caught by Mohammed Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
An injured passenger is being taken on a stretcher after a train accident at Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of an accident at Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Onlookers look into the premises of a police camp after an attack at Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Security personnel stand guard after an attack on a police camp at Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
The wife (R) of a policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters
Trucks are parked at the site of an under-construction residential building project, which has been stalled, in Mumbai March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard outside the Convent of Jesus and Mary school in Ranaghat in West Bengal March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Girls hold a placard and candles during a special prayer service at a church to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
