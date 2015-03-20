Edition:
India
India this week

Girls wash cooking utensils in a stream as snow falls in Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A man drives his car down a snow-covered street during snowfall in Srinagar March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A woman carries fish for sale at a wholesale market at a harbour in Mumbai, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A woman holding an umbrella walks during snowfall in Srinagar March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, take part in a rally to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, holds candles during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A Christian holds a candle during a vigil to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in New Delhi March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Pregnant women holding their prescription papers wait to be examined at a government-run hospital in Agartala March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An artist dressed as Hindu god Kandakarnan performs a ceremonial dance with fire during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An artist dressed as the Hindu goddess Raktha Chamunda waits to perform during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An artist dressed as Hindu god Vishnumurhty performs during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An artist has his face painted to resemble Hindu god Shasthappan before performing during the Theyyam ritual in Somwarpet town in Karnataka March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A Hindu nun holds a poster during a protest rally to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
India's striker Robin Singh (L) tries to score a goal past Nepal's goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu (16) during their 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Kathmandu March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A mahout rides his elephant on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man takes part in a special prayer service at a church to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A Kathakali dancer performs during a cultural event in Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A fisherman is silhouetted against the backdrop of Sabarmati river as he fishes on a temporary raft in Ahmedabad March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered plane, is seen in flight above a bird, after it took off at the airport in Ahmedabad March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 75, poses for a picture with the artists of the Rambo Circus in Mumbai March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 75, is carried by a clown after an event at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Fans of Bangladesh's cricket team with their faces painted like tigers are seen before their team's Cricket World Cup quarter-final match against India in Melbourne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Bangladesh's bowler Rubel Hossain (2nd L) celebrates with team-mates after dismissing India's Virat Kohli (R) for three runs during their Cricket World Cup quarter-final match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A fan of India's cricket team blows into a sea shell during their Cricket World Cup quarter final match against Bangladesh in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
India's wicketkeeper MS Dhoni (L) celebrates with team mate Suresh Raina after catching Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking wicket of Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan, caught by Mohammed Shami during their Cricket World Cup match in Melbourne, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
An injured passenger is being taken on a stretcher after a train accident at Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of an accident at Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Onlookers look into the premises of a police camp after an attack at Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Security personnel stand guard after an attack on a police camp at Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
The wife (R) of a policeman who was killed in an attack on a police camp, weeps at her residence in Kathua district, south of Jammu March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Trucks are parked at the site of an under-construction residential building project, which has been stalled, in Mumbai March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Police stand guard outside the Convent of Jesus and Mary school in Ranaghat in West Bengal March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Girls hold a placard and candles during a special prayer service at a church to show solidarity with the nun who was raped during an armed assault on a convent school, in Kolkata March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
