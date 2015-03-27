India this week
Indian army recruits wearing their ceremonial uniform perform a salute during their passing-out parade at a garrison in Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A vendor selling knifes, locks and machetes waits for customers at a stall inside a market in Bengaluru March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
India's fans watch a live TV broadcast of their Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Australia, inside a barber shop in New Delhi March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Australia's teammates look at India's batsmen Umesh Yadav's face after his helmet was struck by a delivery during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo
A woman works inside her mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian cricket fans react as India bats against Australia during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper (L) speaks during a photo opportunity with India's High Commissioner Designate to Canada Vishnu Prakash in Harper's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A harvester is used to deposit wheat crop on a tarpaulin in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 24, 2015. India is the world's biggest wheat producer after China. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The U.S.-made C-130J Hercules aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) taxis after landing at an airstrip at the Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Beef traders and workers take part in a protest against a ban on the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in Mumbai March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer takes a nap in a wholesale fruit market area in Kolkata March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
