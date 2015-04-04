Edition:
India this week

A veiled woman farmer harvests a wheat crop in a field on the outskirts of Ajmer in Rajasthan, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
India's Saina Nehwal reacts after losing a point against China's Li Xuerui during their women's singles semi-finals match at the 2015 Malaysia Open Badminton Superseries in Kuala Lumpur, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A woman protects her child during a dust storm on the banks of river Ganga in Allahabad, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (R) and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval talk at the Government Office in Hanoi April 3, 2015. Doval is in Hanoi to strengthen security ties between two countries. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Christians attend a Good Friday prayer at a church in Kolkata April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
An altar server holds up a crucifix during a Good Friday mass inside a church in New Delhi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Hindu devotee takes part in a procession during the religious festival of Panguni Uthiram in Ahmedabad April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti festival at Ajmer in Rajasthan, April 3, 2015. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan at an event on financial inclusion in Mumbai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
India's Ministry of Finance building is silhouetted against the setting sun in New Delhi April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Indian evacuees from Yemen, gesture as they wait to leave for Hyderabad from Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, after their arrival in Mumbai April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
The Global Stars aerobatic team performs, as birds fly during the four-day-long Gujarat Aero Conclave in Ahmedabad April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (2nd R) inspects Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)'s biggest warship Izumo at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An Indian Army soldier along with a sniffer dog, searches for survivors amongst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Firefighters gesture towards a fire that broke out in a building at a market in New Delhi March 31, 2015. No causalities were reported. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
People watch as water flows from a broken embankment of a stream after incessant rains in Srinagar March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Farmers unload pumpkins from a boat on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
People stand amidst the rubble after a hillside collapsed onto a house at Laden village, west of Srinagar, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
