India This Week
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and French President Francois Hollande (R) shake hands during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. India will purchase 36 of Dassault Aviation's French-manufactured Rafale fighter...more
French President Francois Hollande (R) attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Upendra Kumar Sinha (R), speaks with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a conference on the "Regulatory Framework for International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India" at...more
Kashmiri protesters run towards security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus, in Srinagar April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian security personnel stand guard on a street during a demonstration by Kashmiri protesters against the plan to resettle Hindus, in Srinagar April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 7, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who...more
A general view of the residential area is pictured during dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) attends a ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, 10 April 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
People try to walk on the rocks along the Arabian Sea next to Haji Ali Shrine in Mumbai April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Anirban Lahiri of India reacts to his drive off the second tee during first round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) trains are seen parked at a metro depot in New Delhi April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Italy's ambassador to India Lorenzo Angeloni (L) leaves the Supreme Court after a hearing in New Delhi April 9, 2015. The Supreme Court said one of the Italian marines facing murder charges can remain in his home country for a further three months,...more
Indian evacuees from Yemen are helped by officials after they arrive at the international airport in Mumbai April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Girls play at a public park in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man, who was among 11 Indians evacuated by Pakistani naval ship from Yemen, speaks with the media upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Employees stand around the Indian Navy's first Scorpene submarine before being undocked from Mazagon Docks Ltd, a naval vessel ship building yard, in Mumbai April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Bodies of people, who police claim are suspected sandalwood smugglers killed during an operation by security personnel, lie in the forest area of Chitoor district in Andhra Pradesh April 7, 2015. The police shot dead 20 stone-throwing sandalwood...more
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan arrives for a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai April 7, 2015. The bank kept interest rates on hold at 7.50 percent on Tuesday, waiting for more clarity on...more
Kashmiri women weep as they watch the funeral procession of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, a policeman, during his funeral in Arigam, south of Srinagar April 6, 2015. Three unarmed policemen including Wani were killed on Monday in south Kashmir after suspected...more
Kashmiris perform funeral prayers in front of a coffin containing the body of Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, a policeman, in Arigam, south of Srinagar April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Parupalli Kashyap of India hits a return to Hu Yun of Hong Kong during their men's singles semi-finals badminton match at the Singapore Open in Singapore April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Supporters of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, shout slogans as they hold Pakistan's national flag and the portraits of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi during a protest against Lakhvi's release, in New Delhi April...more
Tourists are seen in front of the Taj Mahal hotel, which was one of the targets of the November 26, 2008 attacks, in Mumbai April 10, 2015. The U.S. State Department on Friday said it was "gravely" concerned about the release on bail in Pakistan of a...more
An Indian policeman sits in front of closed shops during a shutdown called by Kashmiri separatists against the plan to resettle Hindus, in Srinagar April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal arrives arrives to attend an official dinner in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2ndL), French President Francois Hollande (C), Defence minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (L), Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Foreign Affairs minister Laurent Fabius enjoy a tour on the Seine River, past the Eiffel Tower, on a...more
School girls wear black bands on their faces during a protest rally against the rape case of a 16-year-old girl at Dhupguri town in West Bengal, April 11, 2015. The father, uncle and brother of the girl have been arrested accused of raping her...more
A girl waits to get tea at a roadside stall outside the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya, in New Delhi April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man dressed as Lord Shiva, smokes during an annual Hindu religious festival locally known as Shyam Baba festival in Ajmer, in Rajasthan, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
