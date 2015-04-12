India This Week

A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 7, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who...more

A local resident reads a newspaper outside his house at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 7, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city of Rajasthan, which residents say originally, was used to show where the highest caste of priestly Hindus live, who wanted to set them apart from the rest of the population. Later the rest of the population followed suit. Another reason for the city to be blue is to keep the buildings cool during the summers, local residents said. Picture taken April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

