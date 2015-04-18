Edition:
India this week

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (C, in white), surrounded by his security personnel, speaks to a gathering of farmers outside his residence in New Delhi April 18, 2015. Gandhi returned on Thursday from a mysterious eight-week break in an undisclosed location that had prompted ridicule and questions from colleagues about his fitness to lead the opposition Congress party back to power. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Relatives mourn next to the body of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman (C) is being helped by colleagues after he was injured in a clash with Kashmiri protesters during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. One person died on Saturday in Kashmir following an injury suffered after police opened fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators during a daylong protest strike over the arrest of a separatist leader. Police said around 24 people were injured in the clashes, and one of the three people injured after they opened fire died in hospital. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. Violent clashes erupted between protesters and police in Kashmir on Friday, after days of unrest in the Himalayan region over the killing of a youth by the army and a crackdown by authorities on separatist leaders. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Makhan Midya, a factory worker who has invested money in Rose Valley Real Estate and Constructions Ltd., works inside a garment workshop in Kolkata April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A policeman escorts two men, as they hide their faces behind newspapers, who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu holy men touch children with their feet as part of a ritual to bless them as part of a ritual to bless him during the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A worker speaks on a mobile phone as he sits inside a shop selling cereal, grains, and pet food, in Kolkata April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thomson Reuters Chairman David Thomson (3rd R) and Ashishkumar Chauhan (2nd R), Chief Executive Officer of BSE Ltd, hit the ceremonial gong at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters ride past a billboard featuring a credit card advertisement in Mumbai April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A worker speaks with the driver after unloading coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women villagers shout slogans during the funeral procession of Muhammad Khalid Wani, a Kashmiri youth, in Tral, south of Srinagar, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Vendors work at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Mumbai April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The arm of a devotee is pierced with nails during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee is seen nailed to a cross during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee reacts as a nail is pierced through his arm skin during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival in Batanal village, east of Kolkata, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu priest (C) blesses ritually bound devotees lying on the ground during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A devotee dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performs during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Pratapgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Belarussian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei walks in front of the Humayun's tomb in New Delhi April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker folds the cable of a welding machine in front of two office buildings at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A dhobi washes clothes at an open air laundry in Ahmedabad April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Kashmiri youth jump over a ditch during a recruitment drive in Pattan, north of Srinagar, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Hindu man dressed as a demon walks in an alley to participate in a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

