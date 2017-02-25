India This Week
Women from the Tiwa tribe catch fish in a wetland at Dharamtul village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party against what the demonstrators say was the rape of a woman in Gujarat�s Naliya town in Gandhinagar, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A labourer spreads leather scrap on a burning oven for making fertilizers at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Local residents wait in a queue to collect drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A plain clothes policeman (L) looks on as a polling official carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) walks past at a distribution centre on the eve of the fourth phase of state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 22, 2017....more
Devendran, a 55-year-old observer, positions the six-inch telescope at the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, India, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 23/02/17. India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Steve Smith with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and...more
Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest organized by Trinamool Congress (TMC) party against demonetisation, according to the party organizers, in Agartala, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs during a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, in Jammu February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 25/02/17. Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman reads the Koran inside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu devotees queue outside a temple with their offerings during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, India February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Men's Short Program - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Nikhil Pingle of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Free Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Short Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cross-Country Skiing - Women's 5km Classical - Asian Winter Games - Shirahatayama Open Stadium, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17 - India's Vikas Rana smiles after finishing the race. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Future Decoded conference in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris, France, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Rahul Gandhi (L), Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, wave to the crowd during a road show ahead of the fourth phase...more
India's Minister of Law and Information and Technology Ravi Shankar (L) shakes hands with U.S. House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte before start of their meeting in new Delhi, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman uses her phone to take photographs of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, as he arrives at the company's head office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Allahabad, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man hangs fish to dry on bamboo poles at a fishing village in Mumbai, India February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
