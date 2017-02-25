Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 25, 2017 | 3:25pm IST

India This Week

Women from the Tiwa tribe catch fish in a wetland at Dharamtul village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Women from the Tiwa tribe catch fish in a wetland at Dharamtul village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2017
Women from the Tiwa tribe catch fish in a wetland at Dharamtul village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
1 / 26
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party against what the demonstrators say was the rape of a woman in Gujarat�s Naliya town in Gandhinagar, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party against what the demonstrators say was the rape of a woman in Gujarat�s Naliya town in Gandhinagar, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest organised by India's main opposition Congress party against what the demonstrators say was the rape of a woman in Gujarat�s Naliya town in Gandhinagar, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 26
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 26
A labourer spreads leather scrap on a burning oven for making fertilizers at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer spreads leather scrap on a burning oven for making fertilizers at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A labourer spreads leather scrap on a burning oven for making fertilizers at a factory on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 26
Local residents wait in a queue to collect drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local residents wait in a queue to collect drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Local residents wait in a queue to collect drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 26
A plain clothes policeman (L) looks on as a polling official carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) walks past at a distribution centre on the eve of the fourth phase of state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A plain clothes policeman (L) looks on as a polling official carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) walks past at a distribution centre on the eve of the fourth phase of state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 22, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
A plain clothes policeman (L) looks on as a polling official carrying electronic voting machines (EVM) walks past at a distribution centre on the eve of the fourth phase of state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
6 / 26
Devendran, a 55-year-old observer, positions the six-inch telescope at the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, India, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devendran, a 55-year-old observer, positions the six-inch telescope at the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, India, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Devendran, a 55-year-old observer, positions the six-inch telescope at the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, India, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 26
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
8 / 26
Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 23/02/17. India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Steve Smith with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 23/02/17. India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Steve Smith with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 23/02/17. India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Steve Smith with teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 26
Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest organized by Trinamool Congress (TMC) party against demonetisation, according to the party organizers, in Agartala, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest organized by Trinamool Congress (TMC) party against demonetisation, according to the party organizers, in Agartala, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Demonstrators try to cross a police barricade during a protest organized by Trinamool Congress (TMC) party against demonetisation, according to the party organizers, in Agartala, India, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
10 / 26
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs during a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, in Jammu February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs during a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, in Jammu February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
A man dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva performs during a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri, in Jammu February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
11 / 26
Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 25/02/17. Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 25/02/17. Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, February 25, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - First Test cricket match - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - 25/02/17. Australia's captain Steven Smith plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 26
A woman reads the Koran inside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman reads the Koran inside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A woman reads the Koran inside a mosque in Ahmedabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 26
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
14 / 26
Hindu devotees queue outside a temple with their offerings during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, India February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees queue outside a temple with their offerings during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, India February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Hindu devotees queue outside a temple with their offerings during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, India February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 26
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Men's Short Program - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Nikhil Pingle of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Men's Short Program - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Nikhil Pingle of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Men's Short Program - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Nikhil Pingle of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 26
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Free Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Free Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Free Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 24/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
17 / 26
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Short Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Short Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Figure Skating - Asian Winter Games - Ice Dance - Short Dance - Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17- Aldrin Elizabeth Mathew and Anup Kumar Yama of India in action. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 26
Cross-Country Skiing - Women's 5km Classical - Asian Winter Games - Shirahatayama Open Stadium, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17 - India's Vikas Rana smiles after finishing the race. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Cross-Country Skiing - Women's 5km Classical - Asian Winter Games - Shirahatayama Open Stadium, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17 - India's Vikas Rana smiles after finishing the race. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
Cross-Country Skiing - Women's 5km Classical - Asian Winter Games - Shirahatayama Open Stadium, Sapporo, Japan - 23/02/17 - India's Vikas Rana smiles after finishing the race. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 26
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Future Decoded conference in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Future Decoded conference in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the Future Decoded conference in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
20 / 26
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris, France, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris, France, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris, France, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
21 / 26
Rahul Gandhi (L), Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, wave to the crowd during a road show ahead of the fourth phase of state assembly polls, in Allahabad, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Rahul Gandhi (L), Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, wave to the crowd during a road show ahead of the fourth phase...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Rahul Gandhi (L), Vice-President of India's main opposition Congress Party, and Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, wave to the crowd during a road show ahead of the fourth phase of state assembly polls, in Allahabad, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
22 / 26
India's Minister of Law and Information and Technology Ravi Shankar (L) shakes hands with U.S. House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte before start of their meeting in new Delhi, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Minister of Law and Information and Technology Ravi Shankar (L) shakes hands with U.S. House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte before start of their meeting in new Delhi, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
India's Minister of Law and Information and Technology Ravi Shankar (L) shakes hands with U.S. House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte before start of their meeting in new Delhi, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 26
A woman uses her phone to take photographs of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, as he arrives at the company's head office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A woman uses her phone to take photographs of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, as he arrives at the company's head office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A woman uses her phone to take photographs of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, newly appointed Chairman of Tata Sons, as he arrives at the company's head office in Mumbai, India February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
24 / 26
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Allahabad, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Allahabad, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Allahabad, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
25 / 26
A man hangs fish to dry on bamboo poles at a fishing village in Mumbai, India February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A man hangs fish to dry on bamboo poles at a fishing village in Mumbai, India February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2017
A man hangs fish to dry on bamboo poles at a fishing village in Mumbai, India February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Next Slideshows

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

25 Feb 2017
The great night of Shiva

The great night of Shiva

Pictures of devotees celebrating Shivaratri in India and Nepal.

24 Feb 2017
Meet Shiva

Meet Shiva

On the festival of Shivaratri, meet the lord.

24 Feb 2017
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

24 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast