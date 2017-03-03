Edition:
India this week

A protestor and police officer react during a march held on campus against violence and intimidation within Delhi University, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A member of the Indian Navy walks on the flight deck of INS Viraat, the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier that is scheduled to be decommissioned on March 6, during a media tour of the carrier at a naval base in Mumbai, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Boys fight for the ball during their soccer practice at a park in Mumbai, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Members of the Jat community gather in Delhi to demand a greater quota in education and government jobs in Delhi, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A nurse cares for an abandoned infant with albinism at the Palna facility in Delhi, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in Ahmedabad, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Brides pose as they display their hands decorated with henna before taking their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 131 Muslim couples took their wedding vows in Ahmedabad, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
People have their lunch meals at a roadside eatery in Jammu March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
A girl carries utensils after filling them with water from a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on the outskirts of Agartala, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A worker makes parts for lamp posts inside an iron casting factory in Ahmedabad, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
