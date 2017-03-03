India this week
A protestor and police officer react during a march held on campus against violence and intimidation within Delhi University, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A member of the Indian Navy walks on the flight deck of INS Viraat, the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier that is scheduled to be decommissioned on March 6, during a media tour of the carrier at a naval base in Mumbai, February 27, 2017....more
Boys fight for the ball during their soccer practice at a park in Mumbai, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Members of the Jat community gather in Delhi to demand a greater quota in education and government jobs in Delhi, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A nurse cares for an abandoned infant with albinism at the Palna facility in Delhi, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man gets a shave from a roadside barber in Ahmedabad, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Brides pose as they display their hands decorated with henna before taking their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 131 Muslim couples took their wedding vows in Ahmedabad, February 26, 2017....more
Women queue up to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People have their lunch meals at a roadside eatery in Jammu March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A girl carries utensils after filling them with water from a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on the outskirts of Agartala, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A worker makes parts for lamp posts inside an iron casting factory in Ahmedabad, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
