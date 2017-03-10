India This Week
A Tibetan reacts as he is detained by police during a protest held to mark the 58th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu nuns hold their umbrellas as they wait to participate in a rally marking the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, waves to his supporters as he arrives for an election campaign rally in Jaunpur, India March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) after the end of the last phase of polling during Uttar Pradesh state assembly election, in Varanasi, India March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Next Slideshows
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.