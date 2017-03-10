Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 10, 2017 | 2:45pm IST

India This Week

A Tibetan reacts as he is detained by police during a protest held to mark the 58th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Tibetan reacts as he is detained by police during a protest held to mark the 58th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A Tibetan reacts as he is detained by police during a protest held to mark the 58th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 16
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 16
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 16
Hindu nuns hold their umbrellas as they wait to participate in a rally marking the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu nuns hold their umbrellas as they wait to participate in a rally marking the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hindu nuns hold their umbrellas as they wait to participate in a rally marking the International Women's Day in Kolkata, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 16
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
5 / 16
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 16
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 16
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 16
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 07/03/17 - India's Ravichandran Ashwin (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after winning the match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 16
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, waves to his supporters as he arrives for an election campaign rally in Jaunpur, India March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, waves to his supporters as he arrives for an election campaign rally in Jaunpur, India March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) President, waves to his supporters as he arrives for an election campaign rally in Jaunpur, India March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
10 / 16
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
11 / 16
Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Women leave after attending Aajibaichi Shaala (Grandmothers' School) in Fangane village, India, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 16
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 05, 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - Second Test cricket match - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 05/03/17. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd L) celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 16
A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai's financial district skyline, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
14 / 16
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 16
Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) after the end of the last phase of polling during Uttar Pradesh state assembly election, in Varanasi, India March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) after the end of the last phase of polling during Uttar Pradesh state assembly election, in Varanasi, India March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Polling officials carry Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) after the end of the last phase of polling during Uttar Pradesh state assembly election, in Varanasi, India March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Next Slideshows

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

10 Mar 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Mar 2017
Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

10 Mar 2017
The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons....

09 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast