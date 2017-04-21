India this week
Girls bath inside a drum on a hot summer day at a field in New Delhi, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri farmers walk through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A resident looks at toxic froth floating on the polluted Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A woman drinks water from a public water facility at a roadside market on a hot day in Ahmedabad, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian police try to stop supporters of Kashmir's main opposition National Conference (NC) party during a protest against what the supporters say was use of force on protesting students, in Srinagar April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Canada's Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan inspects an honour guard during his ceremonial reception in New Delhi, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People fetch drinking water from a well, on the outskirts of Ajmer, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A man rests on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Workers remove dust from wheat at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu priest sacrifices a rooster during the festival of Garia Puja, where devotees pray and perform rituals to honour Lord Garia, believed to be the deity of wealth, livestock, peace and children, in Agartala, India April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta...more
A mahout, or elephant owner, takes his elephant into river Yamuna for a bath on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man bathes in the polluted water of river Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans during a protest against what the supporters say was use of force on protesting students, in Srinagar April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers stack blocks of ice in a shop, for sale at a marketplace, on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India this week
