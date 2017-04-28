India This Week
Employees of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) carry a cake outside the building for the celebrations marking the Sensex index rising over 30,000, in Mumbai, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman carries earthen pots to fill them with drinking water on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Ajmer, Rajasthan, India April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Labourers sleep on used motors outside a closed shop at a second-hand motor and water pumps parts market on a hot summer day in the old quarters of Delhi, India April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri Muslim women pray upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, April 25, 2017....more
A Kashmiri student throws a stone towards Indian police (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri student during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri students shout slogans as they throw pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian policemen (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy bathes on a hot day at a slum area in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A salesman arranges gold ornaments, on a display board, inside a jewellery showroom during Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kochi, India April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A woman crosses railways tracks as a freight train approaches at Ghaziabad railway station on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri women react during a protest near the site of an attack on an Indian army base by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian police wield their batons against Kashmiri protesters near the site of an attack on an Indian army base by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers stand guard inside their army base after it was attacked by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers stand guard inside their army base after it was attacked by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
