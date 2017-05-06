India This Week
A man selling air coolers rests at a market on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, is carried on a stretcher as she leaves a hospital in Mumbai, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Tea garden workers carry sacks filled with tea leaves at Durgabari Tea Estate on the outskirts of Agartala, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A boy fills drinking water in a container from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls get drenched as they struggle to fill empty containers with water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People carry a coffin containing the body of Paramjit Singh, an Indian army soldier who the Indian army says was killed by Pakistani soldiers while patrolling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday, before his cremation in the...more
A relative touches the coffin of Paramjit Singh, an Indian army soldier who the Indian army says was killed by Pakistani soldiers while patrolling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday, in the village of Vein Poin on the...more
Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, burn posters of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's army chief Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a protest in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2017, against the killing of two...more
People travel in an auto rickshaw on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) receives an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from M. A. Zaki (R), Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, during a convocation in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A performer breaks a coconut with his head during a ceremony to celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A baby girl cools off as her mother (not pictured) fills the tub with water on a hot summer day, outside a farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People shout slogans as they hold portraits of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's army chief Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a protest organized by Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, in Jammu, May 2, 2017, against the...more
A.P. Singh (C), a lawyer representing three of the four men convicted of raping and murdering a 23-year-old trainee physiotherapist in 2012, talks to media after the court hearing in New Delhi, India, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Shaimaa Salim, sister of Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman who underwent weight loss surgery, reacts while speaking to reporters outside a hospital in Mumbai, India May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman touches a holy cross that according to local media reports was demolished by a municipal body, in Mumbai, India May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People travel in an auto rickshaw on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
