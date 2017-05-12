India this week
Aksha Yakub Rasool, 2, sits on her mother Bilkis Bano's (R) knee during a press conference in New Delhi, India May 8, 2017. Bilkis was gang raped and fourteen of her relatives, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during religious riots...more
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi meets Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his headquarters in Dharamsala, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Busvine
Buddhist monks clean a statue of Lord Buddha inside a temple ahead of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People carry the body of Fayaz Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a retaliatory firing by the police in a brief gun battle on Saturday evening in...more
A girl offers prayers inside a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Agartala, India, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges river on the occasion of Buddha purnima festival, also known as Vesak day, in Allahabad, India, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man sleeps on a metal water storage tank on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees offer prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Onlookers and police stand amid the debris of the wall that collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding on Wednesday night, in Bharatpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A dead cow is seen at a partially dried-up lake in Arjunpura village in Ajmer, India, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A man fixes an air cooler for his cows on a hot summer day in Lucknow, India May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
