Pictures | Fri May 12, 2017 | 4:40pm IST

India this week

Aksha Yakub Rasool, 2, sits on her mother Bilkis Bano's (R) knee during a press conference in New Delhi, India May 8, 2017. Bilkis was gang raped and fourteen of her relatives, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed during religious riots that broke out in Gujarat in 2002. Last week a court in Mumbai upheld the conviction of 11 men to life in prison for the rape and murder. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi meets Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his headquarters in Dharamsala, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Busvine

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Buddhist monks clean a statue of Lord Buddha inside a temple ahead of the Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Kolkata, India May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH People carry the body of Fayaz Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a retaliatory firing by the police in a brief gun battle on Saturday evening in Kulgam district of Kashmir, during his funeral in Qaimoh, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
A girl offers prayers inside a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Agartala, India, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges river on the occasion of Buddha purnima festival, also known as Vesak day, in Allahabad, India, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
A man sleeps on a metal water storage tank on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Devotees offer prayers next to oil lamps at a Buddhist temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima festival, also known as Vesak Day, in Chandigarh, India, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Onlookers and police stand amid the debris of the wall that collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding on Wednesday night, in Bharatpur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A boy jumps into the river Yamuna to cool off himself on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A dead cow is seen at a partially dried-up lake in Arjunpura village in Ajmer, India, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A man fixes an air cooler for his cows on a hot summer day in Lucknow, India May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
