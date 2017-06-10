Edition:
India this week

Performers practice "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Britain Cricket - India Nets - The Oval - June 10, 2017 India's MS Dhoni during nets Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Britain Cricket - India Nets - The Oval - June 10, 2017 India's Virat Kohli during nets Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Britain Cricket - India Nets - The Oval - June 10, 2017 India coach Anil Kumble during nets Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest organised by the members of Guwahati Chakma Students Union & Guwahati Chakma Society against what they say are attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, in Guwahati, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A bird flies over polluted waters of Sabarmati river on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man, whose relative says suffers from mental illness and is chained to prevent him from running away, tries to open a lock on his chained hands as he takes a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during Jyestha Purnima or full moon of Jyestha month in Allahabad, India June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Muslim man reads the Koran on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Muslim woman offers prayers on the second Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer the second Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan inside Jama Masjid mosque in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A farmer looks on as he attends a protest demanding a drought-relief package from the federal government, in Chennai, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A man offers prayers inside the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during the holy month of Ramadan, in Ajmer, India June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Britain Cricket - India v Sri Lanka - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 8, 2017 India fans celebrate six runs Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

A married Hindu woman ties coconut around a Banyan tree as she performs rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival", which is celebrated on a full moon day, when married women fast and pray for their husbands' health and longevity, in Mumbai, India, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Britain Cricket - India v Sri Lanka - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 8, 2017 India's Hardik Pandya reacts after a missed catch Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Sri Lanka - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 8, 2017 Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis is run out Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

A man prays in a pond inside a Sikh temple in New Delhi, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman shelters from the sun inside a Sikh temple in New Delhi, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Kochi Metro train leaves Changampuzha Park station during its trail run in Kochi, India, June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man arranges strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Allahabad, India June 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People transport their buffalos in a boat to a safer place in a flooded wetland at Balimukh village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A boy jumps from a water pipe into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy climbs a rope after jumping into a canal as temperatures soar in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy reacts as he jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy jumps into a pond to cool off himself during a hot day in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man collects water from a lake on the outskirts of Jammu, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India, June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) carrying an Mk III communication satellite blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, India June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer E

