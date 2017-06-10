India this week

A man, whose relative says suffers from mental illness and is chained to prevent him from running away, tries to open a lock on his chained hands as he takes a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during Jyestha Purnima or full moon of Jyestha month...more

A man, whose relative says suffers from mental illness and is chained to prevent him from running away, tries to open a lock on his chained hands as he takes a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during Jyestha Purnima or full moon of Jyestha month in Allahabad, India June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

