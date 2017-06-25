Edition:
India this week

Participants get ready as they attend a gay pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chennai, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Hindu devotees take pictures of the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath as other devotees pull the chariot, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C38, carrying Cartosat-2 and 30 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A man sells balloons as people enjoy the beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man sleeps inside the Kamakhya temple during the annual Hindu festival of Ambubachi, a celebration of what is believed to be the menstruation cycle of the goddess Kamakhya, in Guwahati,June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A man sketches a portrait of Hindi Lord Shiva to earn money alongside a road in Kolkata, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Muslims offer last Friday prayers near a mosque outside a railway station in Mumbai, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Muslims wait to offer prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as it rains in Kolkata, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Muslims offer prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida, or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jaipur, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A Muslim boy performs ablution before offering prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida, or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on International Yoga Day in Lucknow, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Participants practice yoga on International Yoga Day on a seafront promenade in Mumbai, June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man performs yoga during a four-day long camp by yoga guru Baba Ramdev ahead of International Yoga day in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (R) and Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna perform yoga during a four-day long camp ahead of International Yoga day, in Ahmedabad, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A woman prays as she touches the carcass of a male elephant after he, according to forest officials, was electrocuted early morning in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India,

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A woman prays at the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqshband during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
People hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest to demand a separate state to be carved out of West Bengal state, in Bengaluru, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A police van waits to transport convicts guilty of involvement in a series of blasts in 1993, to a court in Mumbai, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
People perform yoga during a four-day long camp by yoga guru Baba Ramdev ahead of International Yoga day in Ahmedabad, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A woman and a child look out from a window of their house at a flooded village on the outskirts of Agartala, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan inside the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
A cricket fan gets her face painted before the start of the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in Kolkata, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Indian cricket fans react as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, in New Delhi, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Police help an injured colleague during clashes with supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) party during a protest to demand a separate state be carved out of West Bengal state, near Darjeeling, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
