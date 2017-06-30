Edition:
India this week

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A shepherd moves his flock of sheep past a rubbish dump in Ghazipur, Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A shepherd moves his flock of sheep past a rubbish dump in Ghazipur, Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A shepherd moves his flock of sheep past a rubbish dump in Ghazipur, Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl performs circus tricks in a slum area of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A girl performs circus tricks in a slum area of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A girl performs circus tricks in a slum area of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man eats at a community kitchen before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man eats at a community kitchen before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man eats at a community kitchen before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man bathes before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man bathes before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man bathes before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest after Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Srinagar June, 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest after Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Srinagar June, 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest after Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Srinagar June, 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India June 25,...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An elephant is chained as he is transferred on a truck for the annual temple festival in Kochi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

An elephant is chained as he is transferred on a truck for the annual temple festival in Kochi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
An elephant is chained as he is transferred on a truck for the annual temple festival in Kochi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A worker repairs a ferris wheel in Ahmedabad, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker repairs a ferris wheel in Ahmedabad, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A worker repairs a ferris wheel in Ahmedabad, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer prayers as they take part in a protest against the recent cases of mob lynchings of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Kolkata, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Muslims offer prayers as they take part in a protest against the recent cases of mob lynchings of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Kolkata, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Muslims offer prayers as they take part in a protest against the recent cases of mob lynchings of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Kolkata, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
People protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
