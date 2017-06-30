India this week
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi spins cotton on a wheel during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child of a construction worker sleeps in a hammock outside a construction site in Bengaluru, India June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A shepherd moves his flock of sheep past a rubbish dump in Ghazipur, Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl performs circus tricks in a slum area of Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of Delhi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man eats at a community kitchen before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man bathes before registering for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine, at a base camp in Jammu June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People wait for their train at New Delhi Railway Station, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest after Eid al-Fitr prayers, in Srinagar June, 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the ruins of Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India June 25,...more
An elephant is chained as he is transferred on a truck for the annual temple festival in Kochi, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A worker repairs a ferris wheel in Ahmedabad, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Muslims offer prayers as they take part in a protest against the recent cases of mob lynchings of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in Kolkata, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People protest against the recent cases of mob lynching of Muslims who were accused of possessing beef, in New Delhi, India, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
