India This Week
A patient awaits routine check-up as he lies under a mosquito net inside a dengue ward of a government hospital in New Delhi, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Drivers decorate a yellow ambassador taxi to celebrate the festival of Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, outside a temple in Kolkata, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee chants religious slogans as others arrive to attend the third "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) on the banks of Godavari river at the ongoing Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees attend the third "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at Godavari river at the ongoing Kumbh Mela or Pitcher Festival in Nashik, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees prepare to load an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is carried in a taxi to a place of worship on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Workers load an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a truck to transport it to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Nepalese Hindu women dance during celebrations for the Teej festival in Chandigarh, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A fisherman casts a net in the waters of a fish farm during a sudden downpour along a sea shore on the outskirts of Kochi, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
The Golden Temple is seen illuminated as Sikh devotees throng the shrine on the 411st anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the religious book of Sikhs, in Amritsar, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Kashmiri farmers thrash paddy crops on the outskirts of Srinagar September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Sikh devotees carry their holy book Guru Granth Sahib in a palanquin during a religious procession inside the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
