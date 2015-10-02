India This Week

Relatives of Mohammad Akhlaq mourn after he was killed by a mob on Monday night, at his residence in Dadri town, in Uttar Pradesh, September 29, 2015. A Hindu mob killed a Muslim man in India over rumours that he butchered a cow, unleashing violence...more

Relatives of Mohammad Akhlaq mourn after he was killed by a mob on Monday night, at his residence in Dadri town, in Uttar Pradesh, September 29, 2015. A Hindu mob killed a Muslim man in India over rumours that he butchered a cow, unleashing violence that police on Wednesday blamed on tension fuelled by politicians who seek strict protection of an animal many Hindus consider sacred. Akhlaq, a blacksmith, died after being kicked and beaten with stones by at least 10 men in the town of Dadri, 50 km from the capital, New Delhi, on Monday night. REUTERS/Stringer

