India This Week
Rohit Sharma prepares to play a shot during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohit Sharma celebrates after completing his century during their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi take part in an attempt to set a new Guiness World Record, for the largest gathering of people dressed as Gandhi, during celebrations to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Gandhi, in Bengaluru, October 2,...more
Golf - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - St Andrews, Scotland - 2/10/15India's SSP Chawrasia during the second roundMandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason CairnduffLivepic
A boy studies at a window of his house at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj addresses attendees during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Amit Mishra whistles during a practice session ahead of their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Harbhajan Singh takes a selfie during a practice session ahead of their first Twenty-20 cricket match against South Africa in Dharamsala, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks during an interview with Reuters inside his office in New Delhi, September 29, 2015. Rijiju, the minister monitoring $1.8 billion of foreign aid, has accused Greenpeace of inciting protests against industrial...more
Hindu women hold placards with portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a cleanliness drive organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International on the eve of the 146th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in New...more
A worker operates a lathe machine as he makes car parts inside a small scale manufacturing unit in Kolkata, October 1, 2015. Indian manufacturing activity slowed more than expected to a seven-month low in September due to softening demand and output,...more
Relatives of Mohammad Akhlaq mourn after he was killed by a mob on Monday night, at his residence in Dadri town, in Uttar Pradesh, September 29, 2015. A Hindu mob killed a Muslim man in India over rumours that he butchered a cow, unleashing violence...more
Artisans install a giant idol of Goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2015. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 19 to 22, which is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe...more
Workers fasten iron rods together and erect a scaffolding to build a pillar of a metro bridge under construction, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, September 30, 2015. India's annual infrastructure output growth picked up in August to...more
One of the 12 men, convicted of planning several blasts on crowded commuter trains in the financial capital of Mumbai in 2006, is escorted by police to a court in Mumbai, September 30, 2015. A court sentenced five men to death and jailed seven for...more
Two of the 12 men, convicted of planning several blasts on crowded commuter trains in the financial capital of Mumbai in 2006, is escorted by police to a court in Mumbai, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) shakes hands with India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (R) and Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (L) during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace...more
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj listens during a trilateral meeting between the U.S., India and Japan at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in Manhattan, New York September 29, 2015. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Japan's Foreign...more
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, September 29, 2015. The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75...more
A man looks on as he collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after the idols were immersed on Sunday, in the waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, September 29, 2015. ...more
U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
