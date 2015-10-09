India this week
A man uses a cooking gas cylinder to fill Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into a car at a residential area on the outskirts of Srinagar October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
South Africa's players wait for the presentation ceremony after the third and final Twenty20 cricket match against India was abandoned in Kolkata, India, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man returning from the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, hugs his daughter after arriving at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, October 8, 2015. . REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad, India, October 8, 2015. . REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Air Force soldiers march as Mil Mi-35 gunship helicopters fly during Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen attend a wreath laying ceremony for police officer Altaf Ahmad at the police control room in Srinagar October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators shout slogans as they carry placards during a protest against the killing of Mohammed Akhlaq, in Mumbai, India, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Indian Air Force soldiers toss their rifles as they perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Indian Air Force "Sarang" helicopters perform during the full-dress rehearsal for Indian Air Force Day at the Hindon air force station on the outskirts of New Delhi October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An artist applies finishing touches to a face of demon king Ravana in preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival at a pandal, a temporary platform, in Kolkata, India, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi smile as they hold souvenirs depicting the "Make in India" logo, presented to them by employees of Bosch Vocational Centre, during a photo opportunity after their visit to the...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India�s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist adorns idols of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
