Pictures | Fri Oct 16, 2015 | 5:15pm IST

India this week

Hindu devotees pray in a holy pond on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
1 / 25
A policeman (top) keeps watch from a boat as Hindus gather to perform prayers on the banks of the Ganges river on the holy day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
2 / 25
Hindus raise their hands as they perform prayers on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Ahmedabad, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
3 / 25
An activist from the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, is detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
4 / 25
Infosys Chief Executive Vishal Sikka pauses as he speaks during the announcement of the company's quarterly results at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
5 / 25
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (2nd L) and Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (4th L) review the honor guard upon Mukherjee's arrival at the West Bank city of Ramallah October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
6 / 25
India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar shows how to wash hands properly to a school girl during an inaugural event organized by UNICEF aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation for children, in Colombo, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
7 / 25
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele speaks after unveiling his own statue during an interactive session with the students at the NSHM Knowledge Campus in Kolkata, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
8 / 25
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele (L) kisses the hand of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a facilitation ceremony at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
9 / 25
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly (L) speaks as legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele looks on during a facilitation ceremony at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
10 / 25
Richa Kumari, 17, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of Mandodari, wife of demon king Ravana, in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
11 / 25
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele adjusts a crown presented to him by Dipndu Biswas (L), a fan, at a promotional event in Kolkata, India, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
12 / 25
Members of a rescue team from the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) take part in a mock safety and rescue drill to mark the "International Day for Disaster Reduction", in Ahmedabad, India, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
13 / 25
Artists perform during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra in New Delhi, India, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
14 / 25
Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) observe a moment of silence after laying a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
15 / 25
South Africa's Imran Tahir (C) celebrates the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane during their second one-day international cricket match in Indore, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
16 / 25
A woman buys vegetables next to closed chemist shops at a market during a nationwide protest in Ahmedabad, India, October 14, 2015. . REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
17 / 25
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a shot during their second one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Indore, India, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
18 / 25
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits a shot during their second one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Indore, India, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
19 / 25
An artist paints an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
20 / 25
The idols of Hindu goddess Durga are being transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga to pandals or temporary platforms ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
21 / 25
Cricket player Zaheer Khan speaks during an interview after announcing his retirement from international cricket in Mumbai, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
22 / 25
An artisan paints an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Chandigarh, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
23 / 25
Artists stand as they wait to take part in a religious procession ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Allahabad, India, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
24 / 25
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft flies above an advertisement of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal featuring Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, in Mumbai, India, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
25 / 25
