India This Week

The father of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, talks to the media as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in Haryana, October 21, 2015. Police arrested at least four men over allegations that they burnt alive two low-caste children, an official said on Wednesday, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled out caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

