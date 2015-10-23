India This Week
Kashmiri locals sit over the debris of a house that was damaged by floods, as they watch a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagar, October 23, 2015. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death...more
Shi'ite Muslim mourners beat their chests during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagar, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, October 23, 2015. The Durga Puja festival is the biggest...more
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in in Mumbai, October 22, 2015. Effigies of the 10-headed Demon King "Ravana" are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu...more
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana waits to performing during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (unseen) during their fourth one-day international cricket match in Chennai, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An effigy of demon King Ravana collapses as it burns during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Hindu women use a selfie stick to take pictures after worshipping the idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Virat Kohli reacts after scoring his century during their fourth one-day international cricket match against South Africa in Chennai, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen detain a Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourner during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagar October 22, 2015. Police in parts of Srinagar city on Thursday imposed restrictions by sealing off many residential areas to prevent Muharram...more
A police officer wields his baton against Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslim mourners during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Srinagar October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Rahil Gangjee of India reacts as he walking on the third fairway during the first day of the Hong Kong Open golf tournament in Hong Kong, China October 22,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Sepak Takraw - ISTAF Super Series Finals Thailand 2014/2015 - Nakhon Pathom Municipal Gymnasium, Huyjorake Maung, Nakonprathom, Thailand - 22/10/15. India's Akash Yumnam (C) in action during their placement match against SingaporeISS2015Mandatory...more
Parked passengers trains are seen at a railway station in Mumbai, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat, India, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vikas Jain, co-founder of Micromax Informatics, speaks about his company's phone business in India at the Wall Street Journal Digital Live (WSJDLive) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The father of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, talks to the media as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the incident at Ballabhgarh, in Haryana, October 21, 2015. Police arrested...more
Relatives and villagers mourn as they sit next to the bodies of two children wrapped in white shrouds, outside their house at the Sunpedh village in Ballabhgarh, in Haryana, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Onlookers watch a Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force after it made an emergency landing in a ground in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2015. There was no casualty or any damage to the helicopter during the landing, local media reported....more
A Shi'ite Muslim boy sits on a caparisoned horse as he leads a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Bengaluru, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Devotees gather to worship an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or temporary platform during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
South Africa's David Miller (R) bats in the nets during attending a practice session ahead of their fourth one-day international cricket match against India in Chennai, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen's shadows are cast on a curtain, as they stand before taking part in a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Chandigarh, October 21, 2015. Every year on October 21, Police Commemoration Day is observed to remember and pay respects to...more
A policewoman yawns as she stands with others during a ceremony to mark Police Commemoration Day in Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An artist dressed as the Hindu monkey god Hanuman, waits backstage before a performance during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra in Mumbai, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, throw stones at Indian police during a protest in Srinagar October 20, 2015 against the detention of its chief, Mohammad Yasin Malik. Malik was detained in Anantnag...more
Police stop activists from Congress party during a protest against the high prices of essential goods, in Mumbai, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A farmer harvests cotton in his field at Nani Kadi village in Gujarat, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Sepak Takraw - ISTAF Super Series Finals Thailand 2014/2015 - Nakhon Pathom Municipal Gymnasium, Huyjorake Maung, Nakonprathom, Thailand - 20/10/15. Thailand's Anuwat Chaichana (L) in action against India's Harish KumarISS2015Mandatory Credit: Asia...more
Vendors sell garlands of marigold flowers at a wholesale flower market during Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 20, 2015. The garlands are in great demand as people seek to decorate temples and their homes during the festival that will be...more
A fisherman climbs down from a jeep as others stand in a boat tied atop the vehicle after it was transported from a beach in Kochi, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, commonly known as Engineer Rashid, with his face smeared in black paint and ink thrown by the activists from Hindu Sena, a Hindu hardline group, talks to media after his news conference in New Delhi, October 19,...more
India's Coal Secretary Anil Swarup works on his computer before an interview with Reuters at his office in New Delhi, October 19, 2015. India is talking to South Africa to buy coal mines there to feed its expanding steel industry, Swarup said, adding...more
Women and Child Welfare minister Maneka Gandhi, works on a computer before an interview with Reuters at her office in New Delhi, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
