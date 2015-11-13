India this week
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks in the garden at Chequers in Buckinghamshire with his Indian counter-part Narendra Modi, in England, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
India's captain Virat Kohli (L), Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja (R) run during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against South Africa in Bengaluru, India, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow (R) applauds India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) after Modi delivered a speech in the Royal Gallery in the Houses of Parliament in London November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees hold up scarves and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Kashmiri woman burns fallen leaves and twigs to make charcoal in preparation for winter in Srinagar November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men light firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A bird flies over a statue of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru next to India House in London, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A stockbroker trades as his family watches during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Policemen detain a Kashmiri demonstrator during a protest in Srinagar November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Businessmen sit beside their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Widows (in white), who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan,...more
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern...more
Labourers unload garlands of marigold flowers to sell at a wholesale flower market on the eve of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Kolkata, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman performs on a street during Hanuman Jayanti Festival in Allahabad, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman holds a Indigo memento during the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Aditya Ghosh rings the ceremonial bell during the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carrying cabbage leaves on her head buys tomato at a market in Ahmedabad, India, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A customer tries a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man rides his motorbike through a flooded road during heavy rain in Chennai, India, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Star Wars-themed plane
Japan's All Nippon Airways turns a Boeing 787 Dreamliner into a fantasy for Star Wars fans.
Diwali Celebrations
The festival of lights in India.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.