India this week

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks in the garden at Chequers in Buckinghamshire with his Indian counter-part Narendra Modi, in England, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
India's captain Virat Kohli (L), Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja (R) run during a practice session ahead of their second test cricket match against South Africa in Bengaluru, India, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Britain's Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow (R) applauds India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) after Modi delivered a speech in the Royal Gallery in the Houses of Parliament in London November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A farmer winnows paddy crops at a field on the outskirts of Agartala, India, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Hindu devotees hold up scarves and umbrellas to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the Annakut festival in Kolkata, India, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A Kashmiri woman burns fallen leaves and twigs to make charcoal in preparation for winter in Srinagar November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Men light firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A bird flies over a statue of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru next to India House in London, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
A stockbroker trades as his family watches during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Policemen detain a Kashmiri demonstrator during a protest in Srinagar November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Businessmen sit beside their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the festival of lights, in Ahmedabad, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Widows (in white), who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Labourers unload garlands of marigold flowers to sell at a wholesale flower market on the eve of Diwali, the annual festival of lights in Kolkata, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A man dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman performs on a street during Hanuman Jayanti Festival in Allahabad, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A woman holds a Indigo memento during the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
President of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Aditya Ghosh rings the ceremonial bell during the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A woman carrying cabbage leaves on her head buys tomato at a market in Ahmedabad, India, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A customer tries a gold necklace at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A man rides his motorbike through a flooded road during heavy rain in Chennai, India, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
