India this week

Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, shouts slogans before addressing a meet in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Kanhaiya Kumar (C), a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader, arrives to address a meet inside JNU campus in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A girl pulls her younger brother sitting on a toy car as they play outside their makeshift home in New Delhi, India, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A Kashmiri Muslim woman looks through the damaged window of a residential house after a gunbattle in Dadsara village in south Kashmir March 3, 2016.REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A boy plays with a goat at a roadside market in Kolkata, India, March 2, 2016.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Hindu devotees offer prayers next to the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, ahead of Maha Shivratri festival in Allahabad, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Demonstrators shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the release of Kanhaiya Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student union leader accused of sedition, in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, reacts during a protest march organized by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Demonstrators from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) burn an effigy of education minister Smriti Irani during a protest march near Parliament in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS /Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Jewellery shop owners sit in front of their closed shop in Ahmedabad, India March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Chickens sit atop a cage at a roadside meat stall in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A farmer tries to pull a bull which collapsed on the way to a field in Karjat, India, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Demonstrators pictured at a protest march in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A man bathes by the roadside in a slum area in New Delhi, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Fishermen retrieve their nets as they fish from a lake in Agartala in the north east of India, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Activists from All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) shout slogans as they carry placards outside the Haryana Bhawan during a protest in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
People look at a screen displaying Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the budget, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A vendor selling flower garlands waits for customers at a market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
A man looks on as a rickshaw passes at a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the parliament to present the federal budget for the 2016/17 fiscal year, in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
President Pranab Mukherjee (front) watches as the Air warrior drill team perform during the President's Standard Presentation (PSP) held at Jamnagar Air Force Station in the western state of Gujarat, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Air warrior drill team perform during the President's Standard Presentation (PSP) held at Jamnagar Air Force Station in Gujarat, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Air warrior drill team perform in front of a MIG-29 aircraft during the President's Standard Presentation (PSP) held at Jamnagar Air Force Station in Gujarat, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Helicopters of the Indian air force display Indian national flag and Indian air force flag during the Presidents' Standard Presentation (PSP) held at Jamnagar Air Force Station in Gujarat, India March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
