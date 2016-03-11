India this week
Municipal workers clear dead fish from the Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru, March 7, 2016. The reason for the death of thousands of fish remains unclear. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa
People sit on the steps of a stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri Muslim villagers gather during the funeral of Dawood Ahmad Sheikh, a suspected militant, in Kaimuh village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district March 7, 2016. Sheikh was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Sunday evening in...more
A boy stretches as he takes a break from work at a market in Mumbai, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary....more
A boy leaps in the air as he bowls while playing cricket in a public park in the old quarters of Delhi, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva poses before performing in a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary....more
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A washerman has his haircut at the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16 India's B Sai Praneeth lies on the court during the round of 16. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers. Livepic
Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16. India's Saina Nehwal in action during the round of 16 Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Police use water cannons to disperse activists from the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest in Chandigarh, March 10, 2016. Hundreds of the activists on Thursday held the protest against sharing of a Punjab river...more
A Tibetan activist attends a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Men load a cow onto a truck in the Jantar Mantar area of New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Indian police detain a Tibetan activist during a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), a Kashmiri separatist group, shout slogans as they are detained by Indian police during a protest demanding the release of JKDFP chief Shabir Shah, in Srinagar March 10, 2016....more
A man bathes on a pavement in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Activists from a local women's organisation hold placards during a protest as they mark the International Women's Day in Ahmedabad, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers work at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail in New Delhi, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu nuns march during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Kolkata, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A female tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves plucks tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the occasion of International Women's Day on the outskirt of Agartala, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
