India this week

Police use water cannons to disperse activists from the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest in Chandigarh, March 10, 2016. Hundreds of the activists on Thursday held the protest against sharing of a Punjab river water with neighbouring Haryana state through Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the protesters said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

