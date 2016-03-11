Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 11, 2016 | 4:55pm IST

India this week

Municipal workers clear dead fish from the Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru, March 7, 2016. The reason for the death of thousands of fish remains unclear. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

Municipal workers clear dead fish from the Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru, March 7, 2016. The reason for the death of thousands of fish remains unclear. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Municipal workers clear dead fish from the Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru, March 7, 2016. The reason for the death of thousands of fish remains unclear. REUTERS/Abhishek Chinnappa
Close
1 / 22
People sit on the steps of a stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

People sit on the steps of a stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
People sit on the steps of a stage at the venue of World Culture Festival on the banks of the Yamuna river in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 22
Kashmiri Muslim villagers gather during the funeral of Dawood Ahmad Sheikh, a suspected militant, in Kaimuh village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district March 7, 2016. Sheikh was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Sunday evening in south Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslim villagers gather during the funeral of Dawood Ahmad Sheikh, a suspected militant, in Kaimuh village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district March 7, 2016. Sheikh was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Sunday evening in...more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim villagers gather during the funeral of Dawood Ahmad Sheikh, a suspected militant, in Kaimuh village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district March 7, 2016. Sheikh was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Sunday evening in south Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 22
A boy stretches as he takes a break from work at a market in Mumbai, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A boy stretches as he takes a break from work at a market in Mumbai, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A boy stretches as he takes a break from work at a market in Mumbai, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 22
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary....more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Hindu devotees pour milk over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Agartala, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
5 / 22
A boy leaps in the air as he bowls while playing cricket in a public park in the old quarters of Delhi, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy leaps in the air as he bowls while playing cricket in a public park in the old quarters of Delhi, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A boy leaps in the air as he bowls while playing cricket in a public park in the old quarters of Delhi, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
6 / 22
A boy dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva poses before performing in a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A boy dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva poses before performing in a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary....more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A boy dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva poses before performing in a religious procession at the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad, March 7, 2016. Hindus across the country celebrate Mahashivratri, better known as Lord Shiva's wedding anniversary. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
7 / 22
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Female labourers wearing helmets take a break from laying underground electricity cables in Ahmedabad, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 22
A washerman has his haircut at the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A washerman has his haircut at the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A washerman has his haircut at the Dhobi Ghat open air laundry in Mumbai, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
9 / 22
Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16 India's B Sai Praneeth lies on the court during the round of 16. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers. Livepic

Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16 India's B Sai Praneeth lies on the court during the round of 16. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers. Livepic

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16 India's B Sai Praneeth lies on the court during the round of 16. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers. Livepic
Close
10 / 22
Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16. India's Saina Nehwal in action during the round of 16 Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16. India's Saina Nehwal in action during the round of 16 Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Badminton - Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - 10/3/16. India's Saina Nehwal in action during the round of 16 Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Close
11 / 22
Police use water cannons to disperse activists from the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest in Chandigarh, March 10, 2016. Hundreds of the activists on Thursday held the protest against sharing of a Punjab river water with neighbouring Haryana state through Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the protesters said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Police use water cannons to disperse activists from the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest in Chandigarh, March 10, 2016. Hundreds of the activists on Thursday held the protest against sharing of a Punjab river...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Police use water cannons to disperse activists from the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest in Chandigarh, March 10, 2016. Hundreds of the activists on Thursday held the protest against sharing of a Punjab river water with neighbouring Haryana state through Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the protesters said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
12 / 22
A Tibetan activist attends a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Tibetan activist attends a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A Tibetan activist attends a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 22
Men load a cow onto a truck in the Jantar Mantar area of New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Men load a cow onto a truck in the Jantar Mantar area of New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Men load a cow onto a truck in the Jantar Mantar area of New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
14 / 22
Indian police detain a Tibetan activist during a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Indian police detain a Tibetan activist during a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Indian police detain a Tibetan activist during a protest held to mark the 57th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
15 / 22
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), a Kashmiri separatist group, shout slogans as they are detained by Indian police during a protest demanding the release of JKDFP chief Shabir Shah, in Srinagar March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), a Kashmiri separatist group, shout slogans as they are detained by Indian police during a protest demanding the release of JKDFP chief Shabir Shah, in Srinagar March 10, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Activists from the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), a Kashmiri separatist group, shout slogans as they are detained by Indian police during a protest demanding the release of JKDFP chief Shabir Shah, in Srinagar March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
16 / 22
A man bathes on a pavement in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man bathes on a pavement in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A man bathes on a pavement in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
17 / 22
Activists from a local women's organisation hold placards during a protest as they mark the International Women's Day in Ahmedabad, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Activists from a local women's organisation hold placards during a protest as they mark the International Women's Day in Ahmedabad, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Activists from a local women's organisation hold placards during a protest as they mark the International Women's Day in Ahmedabad, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
18 / 22
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A Kashmiri woman rows a boat loaded with weeds collected from the Dal Lake in Srinagar March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
19 / 22
Workers work at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail in New Delhi, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Workers work at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail in New Delhi, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Workers work at the construction site of a bridge being built over the Yamuna river for metro rail in New Delhi, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 22
Hindu nuns march during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Kolkata, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu nuns march during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Kolkata, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Hindu nuns march during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Kolkata, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
21 / 22
A female tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves plucks tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the occasion of International Women's Day on the outskirt of Agartala, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A female tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves plucks tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the occasion of International Women's Day on the outskirt of Agartala, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A female tea garden worker wearing a jappi hat made out of bamboo and palm leaves plucks tea leaves inside Durgabari Tea Estate on the occasion of International Women's Day on the outskirt of Agartala, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Next Slideshows

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.

10 Mar 2016
Animal mother and child

Animal mother and child

Adorable offspring in the animal kingdom.

10 Mar 2016
Indonesia's rare solar eclipse

Indonesia's rare solar eclipse

Indonesia last experienced a total eclipse in 1983 and will have to wait another 33 years for the next.

09 Mar 2016
Top Guns: Indian women in combat roles

Top Guns: Indian women in combat roles

On the occasion of International Women's Day, slide through the pictures of Indian women depicting their heroic side.

08 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast