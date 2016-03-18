Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 18, 2016 | 7:10pm IST

India this week

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 17
A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar PradeshMarch 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar PradeshMarch 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar PradeshMarch 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
2 / 17
Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 17
Workers cross the river Yamuna on a boat to reach the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Workers cross the river Yamuna on a boat to reach the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Workers cross the river Yamuna on a boat to reach the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
4 / 17
Tata Motors Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Guenter Butschek gestures during a news conference in Mumbai, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tata Motors Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Guenter Butschek gestures during a news conference in Mumbai, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Tata Motors Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Guenter Butschek gestures during a news conference in Mumbai, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 17
A man paddles his boat along the weed-covered interiors of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man paddles his boat along the weed-covered interiors of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A man paddles his boat along the weed-covered interiors of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 17
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle celebrates scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle celebrates scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle celebrates scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 17
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 17
A boy makes his way into his house in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy makes his way into his house in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A boy makes his way into his house in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
9 / 17
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
10 / 17
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra is bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra is bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra is bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
11 / 17
A Roman Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, leaves a special mass held at Mother Teresa's tomb in Kolkata, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Roman Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, leaves a special mass held at Mother Teresa's tomb in Kolkata, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A Roman Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, leaves a special mass held at Mother Teresa's tomb in Kolkata, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 17
A worker heats up a cooking utensil made of brass, to refurbish it inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker heats up a cooking utensil made of brass, to refurbish it inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A worker heats up a cooking utensil made of brass, to refurbish it inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 17
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel toss their rifles to celebrate after their passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel toss their rifles to celebrate after their passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel toss their rifles to celebrate after their passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
14 / 17
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel marches during a passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel marches during a passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel marches during a passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 17
A worker carries chairs on his head from the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A worker carries chairs on his head from the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A worker carries chairs on his head from the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 17
A labourer carries a basket with papayas at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A labourer carries a basket with papayas at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2016
A labourer carries a basket with papayas at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

Next Slideshows

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

17 Mar 2016
World T20 - West Indies v England

World T20 - West Indies v England

Highlights from the West Indies v England match in Mumbai.

17 Mar 2016
World T20 - India v New Zealand

World T20 - India v New Zealand

Highlights from the first Super 10 stage match of the World Twenty20 2016.

16 Mar 2016
Pele's possessions

Pele's possessions

Triple World Cup soccer winner Pele is putting some 2,000 items up for auction, including his three World Cup medals and a one of a kind Jules Rimet trophy that...

11 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast