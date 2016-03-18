India this week
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Dharamsala, 18/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee watches the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar PradeshMarch 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Hindu devotees watch the religious festival of Lathmar Holi, where women beat the men with sticks, in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Workers cross the river Yamuna on a boat to reach the construction site of a flyover in New Delhi, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Tata Motors Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Guenter Butschek gestures during a news conference in Mumbai, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man paddles his boat along the weed-covered interiors of Nigeen Lake in Srinagar March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. West Indies Chris Gayle celebrates scoring his century. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cricket - West Indies v England - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mumbai, 16/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy makes his way into his house in the town of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man carries buckets filled with water on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Cricket - New Zealand v India - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Nagpur, 15/03/2016. India's Ashish Nehra is bowled by New Zealand's Adam Milne. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Roman Catholic nun from the Missionaries of Charity, leaves a special mass held at Mother Teresa's tomb in Kolkata, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker heats up a cooking utensil made of brass, to refurbish it inside his workshop in Ahmedabad, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel toss their rifles to celebrate after their passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel marches during a passing-out parade in Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A worker carries chairs on his head from the venue after the three-day long World Cultural Festival concluded on Sunday in New Delhi, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer carries a basket with papayas at a wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Mumbai, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Cheltenham festival
The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.
World T20 - West Indies v England
Highlights from the West Indies v England match in Mumbai.
World T20 - India v New Zealand
Highlights from the first Super 10 stage match of the World Twenty20 2016.
Pele's possessions
Triple World Cup soccer winner Pele is putting some 2,000 items up for auction, including his three World Cup medals and a one of a kind Jules Rimet trophy that...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.