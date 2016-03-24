Edition:
India this week

Local band members wait to board a passenger bus to reach a wedding procession venue in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man smiles as he throws coloured powder during Holi celebrations in New Delhi, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Major Singh (C), a "Nihang" or Sikh warrior, wearing a traditional 425-metre-long turban holds his weapon before taking part in a procession during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, India, March 24, 2016.REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Boys pour coloured water on another boy during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men daubed in colours dance as others spray coloured powder on them during Holi celebrations in Allahabad, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A girl with her face smeared in coloured powder smiles while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, India March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Bangaldesh's Mashrafe Mortaza (R) is bowled as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Roadside vendors Sabitri Das, 59, and Narayan Prasad, 69, chat as they wait for customers in front of a parked truck in Kolkata, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cycle rickshaw drivers sleep in their rickshaws along a roadside early morning in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man brushes his teeth with a neem twig early morning next to a row of hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Ratana Das, 40, a female vendor, carries sacks full of clothes at a second-hand clothing market early morning in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Men play chess on the pavement beside a busy street in Kolkata, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A students with her face smeared in coloured powder, celebrates Holi at a university campus in Chandigarh, India March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu devotees are sprayed with colours outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Bird vendors wait for customers at a roadside stall in Agartala, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Kashmiri woman carrying traditional teapot called a samovar on her head walks on a road in Srinagar March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri man walks through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man rides a scooter and ferries students to their school in Ahmedabad, India, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A customer pays a vendor after buying vegetables at a market in a residential area in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A widow daubed in colours takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 22, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A rag picker collects recyclable material as smoke billows from the burning garbage at the Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai, India March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A widow daubed in colours sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

