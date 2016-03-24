India this week
Local band members wait to board a passenger bus to reach a wedding procession venue in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man smiles as he throws coloured powder during Holi celebrations in New Delhi, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Major Singh (C), a "Nihang" or Sikh warrior, wearing a traditional 425-metre-long turban holds his weapon before taking part in a procession during the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, India, March 24, 2016.REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Boys pour coloured water on another boy during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men daubed in colours dance as others spray coloured powder on them during Holi celebrations in Allahabad, India, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A girl with her face smeared in coloured powder smiles while celebrating Holi in Mumbai, India March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Bangaldesh's Mashrafe Mortaza (R) is bowled as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Roadside vendors Sabitri Das, 59, and Narayan Prasad, 69, chat as they wait for customers in front of a parked truck in Kolkata, India, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cycle rickshaw drivers sleep in their rickshaws along a roadside early morning in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man brushes his teeth with a neem twig early morning next to a row of hand-pulled rickshaws in Kolkata, India, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Ratana Das, 40, a female vendor, carries sacks full of clothes at a second-hand clothing market early morning in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men play chess on the pavement beside a busy street in Kolkata, India, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Disabled children cover each other in coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Mumbai, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A students with her face smeared in coloured powder, celebrates Holi at a university campus in Chandigarh, India March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Hindu devotees are sprayed with colours outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bird vendors wait for customers at a roadside stall in Agartala, India, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Kashmiri woman carrying traditional teapot called a samovar on her head walks on a road in Srinagar March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri man walks through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man rides a scooter and ferries students to their school in Ahmedabad, India, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A customer pays a vendor after buying vegetables at a market in a residential area in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A widow daubed in colours takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a ashram at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 22, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu culture,...more
A rag picker collects recyclable material as smoke billows from the burning garbage at the Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai, India March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016. Traditionally in Hindu...more
A widow daubed in colours sings religious songs as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a temple at Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 21, 2016....more
