Pictures | Fri Apr 1, 2016 | 8:45pm IST

India this week

A labourer eats his meals as he sits on a trishaw in the old quarters of Delhi, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers during a festival to mark the death anniversary of Abu Bakr, one of the companions of Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A man cycles between buses along a puddle on a street in the old quarters of Delhi, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A man looks on as he waits for an opponent to play a game of chess in the old quarters of Delhi, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
School children pray inside their classroom for the victims of Kolkata's collapsed under-construction flyover, in Agartala, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Fans of the Indian cricket team react as they watch their team lose to the West Indies in World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final, Chandigarh, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Labourers work at the site of metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
A woman plays Lathmar Holi in the Mewar region of Rajasthan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
People look at the wreckage of vehicles recovered from the collapsed under-contruction flyover in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Women mourn next to the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TEMPLATE OUT

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Bamboo logs are transported down the river Howrah near Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Buffalos graze in dried-up Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Kashmiris take part in a protest during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending an EU-India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
A farmer standing on a plastic drum winnows wheat in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A man casts a net to catch fish in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Women carry fodder for their cattle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A woman carries fodder for her cattle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A labourer pushes a handcart filled with goods through a street in the old quarters of Delhi, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A rickshaw puller waits for customers on a street in the old quarters of Delhi, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded street after heavy rains in Agartala, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers the Jangchup Lamrim teachings at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, December 25, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Cricket - India v Australia - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Chandigarh, India - 27/03/2016. Fans celebrate after India beat Australia. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
