India this week
A labourer eats his meals as he sits on a trishaw in the old quarters of Delhi, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers during a festival to mark the death anniversary of Abu Bakr, one of the companions of Prophet Mohammad, at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man cycles between buses along a puddle on a street in the old quarters of Delhi, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man looks on as he waits for an opponent to play a game of chess in the old quarters of Delhi, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
School children pray inside their classroom for the victims of Kolkata's collapsed under-construction flyover, in Agartala, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Fans of the Indian cricket team react as they watch their team lose to the West Indies in World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final, Chandigarh, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Labourers work at the site of metro railway flyover under construction in Ahmedabad, India, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman plays Lathmar Holi in the Mewar region of Rajasthan, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Firefighters and rescue workers search for victims at the site of an under-construction flyover after it collapsed in Kolkata, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People look at the wreckage of vehicles recovered from the collapsed under-contruction flyover in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women mourn next to the body of Mohammad Ramzani, a cycle rickshaw driver who died after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Thursday, in Kolkata, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TEMPLATE OUT
Bamboo logs are transported down the river Howrah near Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Buffalos graze in dried-up Chandola Lake in Ahmedabad, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Kashmiris take part in a protest during the visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending an EU-India Summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A farmer standing on a plastic drum winnows wheat in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man casts a net to catch fish in a flooded paddy field after heavy rains on the outskirts of Agartala, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Women carry fodder for their cattle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman carries fodder for her cattle through a mustard field on the outskirts of Srinagar March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A labourer pushes a handcart filled with goods through a street in the old quarters of Delhi, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A rickshaw puller waits for customers on a street in the old quarters of Delhi, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded street after heavy rains in Agartala, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama pauses as he delivers the Jangchup Lamrim teachings at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Bylakuppe in Karnataka, December 25, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
Cricket - India v Australia - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Chandigarh, India - 27/03/2016. Fans celebrate after India beat Australia. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Who has nukes?
The countries in the world's nuclear club.
India overpass collapses
GRAPHIC CONTENT: An overpass under construction in the bustling city of Kolkata collapsed onto moving traffic below.
India v WI World T20 semi-final
India played West Indies in the World Twenty20 semi-final at Mumbai. Our pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.