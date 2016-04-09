Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 9, 2016 | 10:30am IST

India this week

A mahout stands on the back of his elephant on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A mahout stands on the back of his elephant on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A mahout stands on the back of his elephant on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
1 / 30
A worker rests on sacks filled with sponge iron at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A worker rests on sacks filled with sponge iron at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A worker rests on sacks filled with sponge iron at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Close
2 / 30
A vendor arranges garlands to display at his shop outside the Nizamuddin Dargah, a shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A vendor arranges garlands to display at his shop outside the Nizamuddin Dargah, a shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A vendor arranges garlands to display at his shop outside the Nizamuddin Dargah, a shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 30
A Hindu devotee prays during the Navratri festival at Alopi Devi temple in Allahabad, April 8, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Hindu devotee prays during the Navratri festival at Alopi Devi temple in Allahabad, April 8, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A Hindu devotee prays during the Navratri festival at Alopi Devi temple in Allahabad, April 8, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
4 / 30
A Maharashtrian woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Maharashtrian woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A Maharashtrian woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 30
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
6 / 30
Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers next to the body of Waseem Ahmad Malla, a suspected militant, in Pehlipora village in Shopian district in south Kashmir April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers next to the body of Waseem Ahmad Malla, a suspected militant, in Pehlipora village in Shopian district in south Kashmir April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers next to the body of Waseem Ahmad Malla, a suspected militant, in Pehlipora village in Shopian district in south Kashmir April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 30
Residents wait for their turn to fill their containers with water, next to a municipal corporation water tanker in Maktampura neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Residents wait for their turn to fill their containers with water, next to a municipal corporation water tanker in Maktampura neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Residents wait for their turn to fill their containers with water, next to a municipal corporation water tanker in Maktampura neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 30
A Hyundai Rotem train is seen parked on the stabling line inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A Hyundai Rotem train is seen parked on the stabling line inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Hyundai Rotem train is seen parked on the stabling line inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 30
Hyundai Rotem trains are seen parked inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Hyundai Rotem trains are seen parked inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Hyundai Rotem trains are seen parked inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
10 / 30
Workers make Bengali calendars with images depicting Hindu deities at a workshop in Kolkata, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Workers make Bengali calendars with images depicting Hindu deities at a workshop in Kolkata, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Workers make Bengali calendars with images depicting Hindu deities at a workshop in Kolkata, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 30
West Indies captain Darren Sammy kisses the cricket World Twenty20 trophy in front of Victoria Memorial monument during a photo opportunity in Kolkata, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

West Indies captain Darren Sammy kisses the cricket World Twenty20 trophy in front of Victoria Memorial monument during a photo opportunity in Kolkata, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
West Indies captain Darren Sammy kisses the cricket World Twenty20 trophy in front of Victoria Memorial monument during a photo opportunity in Kolkata, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 30
West Indies captain Darren Sammy kisses the cricket World Twenty20 trophy in front of Victoria Memorial monument during a photo opportunity in Kolkata, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

West Indies captain Darren Sammy kisses the cricket World Twenty20 trophy in front of Victoria Memorial monument during a photo opportunity in Kolkata, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
West Indies captain Darren Sammy kisses the cricket World Twenty20 trophy in front of Victoria Memorial monument during a photo opportunity in Kolkata, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 30
A street vendor blows bubbles to attract customers in a public park in New Delhi, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A street vendor blows bubbles to attract customers in a public park in New Delhi, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A street vendor blows bubbles to attract customers in a public park in New Delhi, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
14 / 30
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 30
Workers install a metal fencing on a flyover to prevent people from throwing wastes into the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Workers install a metal fencing on a flyover to prevent people from throwing wastes into the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Workers install a metal fencing on a flyover to prevent people from throwing wastes into the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
16 / 30
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool
Close
17 / 30
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool
Close
18 / 30
A Kashmiri Muslim woman is seen through a bullet hole on a window of a damaged house after a gunbattle in Gudoora village in south Kashmir April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim woman is seen through a bullet hole on a window of a damaged house after a gunbattle in Gudoora village in south Kashmir April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A Kashmiri Muslim woman is seen through a bullet hole on a window of a damaged house after a gunbattle in Gudoora village in south Kashmir April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
19 / 30
A Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is held for over six days at Ajmer to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is held for over six days at Ajmer to...more

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is held for over six days at Ajmer to commemorate the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
20 / 30
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws back a tear gas shell fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri demonstrator throws back a tear gas shell fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir....more

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws back a tear gas shell fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
21 / 30
A Kashmiri woman and her daughter run past a policeman to safety as protesters (unseen) hurl stones towards police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri woman and her daughter run past a policeman to safety as protesters (unseen) hurl stones towards police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was...more

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A Kashmiri woman and her daughter run past a policeman to safety as protesters (unseen) hurl stones towards police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
22 / 30
Municipal workers clean a public pond near India Gate in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Municipal workers clean a public pond near India Gate in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Municipal workers clean a public pond near India Gate in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
23 / 30
A man collects garlands of marigold flowers from a wholesale flower market for sale in Kolkata, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man collects garlands of marigold flowers from a wholesale flower market for sale in Kolkata, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
A man collects garlands of marigold flowers from a wholesale flower market for sale in Kolkata, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
24 / 30
Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Bombay House, Tata Group head office in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Bombay House, Tata Group head office in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Bombay House, Tata Group head office in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
25 / 30
Tata Motors' Tiago car is on display during its launch in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. The Tiago car was originally slated to be called the Zica, short for Zippy Car, but was renamed after the outbreak of the similar-sounding Zika virus. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Tata Motors' Tiago car is on display during its launch in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. The Tiago car was originally slated to be called the Zica, short for Zippy Car, but was renamed after the outbreak of the similar-sounding Zika virus....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Tata Motors' Tiago car is on display during its launch in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. The Tiago car was originally slated to be called the Zica, short for Zippy Car, but was renamed after the outbreak of the similar-sounding Zika virus. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
26 / 30
A salesperson serves a customer (R) at a Samsung mobile store inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A salesperson serves a customer (R) at a Samsung mobile store inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A salesperson serves a customer (R) at a Samsung mobile store inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
27 / 30
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2016
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
28 / 30
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website....more

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
29 / 30
A woman washes clothes inside an alley at a residential area in Mumbai, India, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman washes clothes inside an alley at a residential area in Mumbai, India, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A woman washes clothes inside an alley at a residential area in Mumbai, India, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
First look: driverless metro train

First look: driverless metro train

Next Slideshows

First look: driverless metro train

First look: driverless metro train

Faster and more efficient, Delhi Metro is all set to get its first driverless train.

09 Apr 2016
Welcome to Trumplandia

Welcome to Trumplandia

A journey through the land of Trump supporters.

09 Apr 2016
High fashion stakes

High fashion stakes

Heels and hooves on Ladies' Day at the Grand National horse race in Aintree, England.

09 Apr 2016
The papacy of Pope Francis

The papacy of Pope Francis

Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.

08 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast