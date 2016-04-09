India this week
A mahout stands on the back of his elephant on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A worker rests on sacks filled with sponge iron at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A vendor arranges garlands to display at his shop outside the Nizamuddin Dargah, a shrine of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee prays during the Navratri festival at Alopi Devi temple in Allahabad, April 8, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Maharashtrian woman dressed in traditional costume attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Maharashtrians dressed in traditional costumes attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri Muslims offer funeral prayers next to the body of Waseem Ahmad Malla, a suspected militant, in Pehlipora village in Shopian district in south Kashmir April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Residents wait for their turn to fill their containers with water, next to a municipal corporation water tanker in Maktampura neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hyundai Rotem train is seen parked on the stabling line inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hyundai Rotem trains are seen parked inside the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mukundpur depot in New Delhi, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Workers make Bengali calendars with images depicting Hindu deities at a workshop in Kolkata, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
West Indies captain Darren Sammy kisses the cricket World Twenty20 trophy in front of Victoria Memorial monument during a photo opportunity in Kolkata, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A street vendor blows bubbles to attract customers in a public park in New Delhi, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man bathes by the roadside on a hot day in New Delhi, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers install a metal fencing on a flyover to prevent people from throwing wastes into the river Yamuna in New Delhi, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a reception for young people from India and Bhutan, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Warren Allott/pool
A Kashmiri Muslim woman is seen through a bullet hole on a window of a damaged house after a gunbattle in Gudoora village in south Kashmir April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Muslim devotee on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for the festival of Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan April 8, 2016. The annual festival of Urs is held for over six days at Ajmer to...more
A Kashmiri demonstrator throws back a tear gas shell fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir....more
A Kashmiri woman and her daughter run past a policeman to safety as protesters (unseen) hurl stones towards police during a protest in Srinagar April 8, 2016. The demonstrators held the protest after Friday prayers demanding what they said was...more
Municipal workers clean a public pond near India Gate in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man collects garlands of marigold flowers from a wholesale flower market for sale in Kolkata, India, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Britain's Business Secretary Sajid Javid leaves Bombay House, Tata Group head office in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tata Motors' Tiago car is on display during its launch in Mumbai, India, April 6, 2016. The Tiago car was originally slated to be called the Zica, short for Zippy Car, but was renamed after the outbreak of the similar-sounding Zika virus....more
A salesperson serves a customer (R) at a Samsung mobile store inside a shopping mall in New Delhi, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference after their bimonthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Children play in mud to cool off on a hot day in New Delhi, India, April 4, 2016. Temperature in New Delhi on Monday is expected to reach to 38 degree Celsius (100.4 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website....more
A woman washes clothes inside an alley at a residential area in Mumbai, India, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
